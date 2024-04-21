Teen killed, two adults hospitalized in two-car crash Saturday night in Melba

A Canyon County crash left a teen dead and two others hospitalized Saturday night.

The juvenile from Melba was driving a Ford F150 pickup truck east on Melmont Road and failed to come to a stop at the Southside Boulevard intersection in Melba at 8:40 p.m., Idaho State Police said in a news release.

The teen’s truck collided with a Toyota Camry carrying a 44-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, both from Melba.

The juvenile, who was not wearing a seat belt, died from injuries at the scene.

The other two people involved were both taken to a local hospital for treatment, the woman by air ambulance and the man by ground ambulance.

The intersection was blocked for about three hours after the collision.

Police said they were continuing to investigate.