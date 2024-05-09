Teenage skin cancer survivor warns of sunbed risks

Georgia Edwards before having surgery for her melanoma [PA]

A woman from Surrey who had a melanoma as a teenager is warning people about the danger of sunbeds.

Georgia Edwards, 26, from Horley, underwent major surgery after being diagnosed with skin cancer when she was 19.

She described the "massive shock" at a time when she had been using sunbeds several times a week.

“It was something me and my friends were all doing regularly,” she said.

Melanoma skin cancer is on the rise in the UK and around 100 deaths per year are linked with sunbed use.

Under the Sunbeds (Regulation) Act 2010 for England and Wales, it is an offence to allow people aged 17 years and under to use sunbeds in commercial premises including beauty salons, leisure centres, gyms and hotels.

Ms Edwards, who is still under medical observation to ensure the cancer has not returned, wants to warn others about the dangers of sunbeds.

“I first went on a sunbed when I was 17 and then used them around four times a week for a year-and-a-half before being diagnosed with melanoma,” she told the PA news agency.

“I had no idea of the risks of using sunbeds.

"People think skin cancer only happens to older people after years of exposure to the sun, but that’s not true.”

The Melanoma Focus said it strongly advises against their use altogether.

Georgia Edwards, pictured with her mother, said she had no idea of the risks of using sunbeds [PA]

The charity conducted a poll of 2,000 people aged 16-65 about their use and understanding of sunbeds.

The survey found 43% of 18-25-year-olds use a sunbed.

Of those who responded, 38% said they were unaware of the risks.

Susanna Daniels, chief executive of Melanoma Focus, said: “The proliferation of sunbed use across the UK is alarmingly high and it’s shocking that so many people don’t realise how dangerous they are.

“Melanoma skin cancer rates are rising in the UK and it’s an increasingly serious health concern.”

Around 16,700 people are diagnosed with a melanoma skin cancer every year in the UK, according to Cancer Research UK.

