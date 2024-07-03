Tell us: Where are lane lines, reflectors hard to see on Charlotte-area roads?

Rainy days and bad weather in North Carolina can create hazardous driving conditions, and The Charlotte Observer wants to hear from readers about roadway conditions across the Queen City.

Have you seen faded or missing lane markings that create confusion? What’s it like trying to see when driving at night?

Use the Google form below or email Luke Fountain at lfountain@charlotteobserver.com.

Tell us about the specific roads and hazards you’ve faced and where in the region you encountered them. By sharing your firsthand accounts, you’ll play a vital role in helping us hold accountable those responsible for road safety.