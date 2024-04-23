Terrifying Near Miss at JFK Airport Under FAA Investigation

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an incident at John F. Kennedy International Airport in which a Swiss Air passenger jet was put on a possible collision course with several other aircraft, reports say.

The Airbus A330-300 was cleared for takeoff on April 17 and was in the initial stages of its run when the crew spotted three planes crossing their path further down the tarmac, according to Simple Flying. The pilots aborted the takeoff and informed Air Traffic Control that there was traffic on the runway.

Six Hospitalized After American Airlines Flight’s ‘Hard Landing’ on Maui

The three other aircraft—two Delta Air Lines planes and an American Airlines jet—had all landed on another runway and had been given permission to cross the one being used by the Swiss Air plane about 40 seconds before the Swiss Air crew were given clearance for takeoff, according to Aero Inside.

“Due to the high level of situational awareness and quick reaction of our crew, a potentially dangerous situation was quickly de-escalated,” Swiss Air told WABC-TV in a statement. The station reported that the FAA is investigating the incident and said four planes, not three, were crossing in front of the Swiss Air plane.

