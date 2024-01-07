Texas low targets Central Canada with widespread, wintry impacts

Winter will be ramping up in a significant way across Central Canada this week, with more stormy weather on the way for Ontario and Quebec.

A rather expansive Texas low will be taking a trip north, carrying a wide array of disruptive hazards with it as it makes its way across Canada and the U.S.

With snow, heavy rain, blustery winds, and even a risk of ice pellets and freezing rain on the table for some, widespread travel impacts are likely for the millions of people in its path. Be sure to plan ahead for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Normally, this is a low you would expect to see in in April, not January.

Here’s what you need to know about the incoming storm.

Major Texas low en route

This will be the first major system of 2024 for Ontario and Quebec and forecasters are growing more confident in its eventual impacts on the region.

It’s a classic, continent-wide winter storm setup, with a sprawling low-pressure system developing over the central U.S. that’ll draw cold air from the north, warm and humid air from the south, and a tremendous amount of energy to develop in a hurry.

image6

This dynamic storm will feature a little bit of everything from a risk for severe thunderstorms in Florida to heavy rain and snow across Central Canada, threatening travel disruptions on both sides of the border.

A swath of heavy, wet snowfall will develop on Tuesday across southern Ontario, with a likely transition to rainfall in the overnight as Gulf warmth surges north.

The system could dump up to 2-8 cm of wet snow across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) before making the transition to heavy rainfall across the area (20-30 mm) –– resulting in a sloppy situation, particularly for travellers.

image1

Forecasters are highly confident in a transition to rain across the area due to the centre of the storm forecast to track north of the 401 corridor, but, the farther northwest you go, you will encounter a healthy swath of wet snow.

The biggest outlier with this low is its forecast barometric pressure, around 975 hPa as it churns across Lake Huron –– on the strong side for any time of year. The record January low pressure sits in the 960s, so that record is safe.

image3

Very strong winds will develop Tuesday. First, out of the southwest, then becoming southwesterly early Wednesday. Sustained, southwesterly winds up to 60 km/h are expected across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, with gusts up to 90 km/h possible.

Heavy, wet snow will greet commuters across southern Quebec early Wednesday before an eventual transition to rainfall.

image8

Ottawa and portions of eastern Ontario are looking at some of the higher snowfall totals, before a transition to rainfall Tuesday night. During the transition, there is a risk of ice pellets and freezing rain near the Ontario-Quebec border.

As of now, 15 cm is forecast for Ottawa, but as much as 25 cm is on the table for North Bay and Sudbury. For the Montreal, Que., area, up to 15 cm of wet snow is possible before the inevitable transition to rainfall.

image9

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates for Ontario and Quebec.

