Thames Water warns of 44% surge in bills under new business plans

Holly Williams, PA Business Editor
·3 min read

Troubled Thames Water has put forward new plans to boost spending and investment in its network, but warned this could see customer bills surge by 44%.

The group, which is battling to survive amid a funding crisis, has proposed increasing spending by £1.1 billion and revealed another potential £1.9 billion investment in its network as part of new business plans to regulator Ofwat.

The utility giant – Britain’s biggest water firm, with 16 million customers in London and the Thames Valley region – said its new business plan for the five years to 2030 would see spending rise to £19.8 billion, with the extra being used for environmental projects.

This increased spend would see bills rise largely in line with the previous plans for a 40% rise over the five years.

But it added that the possible extra £1.9 billion investment would see average customer bills increase by another £19 over the five years – or around 44%.

If Ofwat was to give the full plans the go-ahead, this would see customer bills rise to £627 a year by 2030.

Thames Water chief executive Chris Weston said: “Our business plan focuses on our customers’ priorities.

“As part of the usual ongoing discussions relating to (the business plan), we’ve now updated it to deliver more projects that will benefit the environment.

“We will continue to discuss this with our regulators and stakeholders.”

Thames Water has had to rethink its business plan in a bid to stave off collapse as it crumbles under the weight of £15 billion of debt.

Its investors have refused to pump in the cash needed to plug a funding gap and reports suggest the Government is working on plans to effectively nationalise the water giant.

This would see the taxpayer foot the bill for its mammoth debts.

Thames Water originally wanted to raise customer bills by 40% to fund an investment programme worth £18.7 billion under plans published in October.

But the company said Ofwat had imposed regulations on the plan which made it “uninvestable”, with its shareholders pulling a £500 million emergency funding package that was due to be paid at the end of April.

The company had £2.4 billion cash available as of February, enough for it to remain solvent until next year.

It is said to be in ongoing discussions with its existing shareholders – which include the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS), China’s sovereign wealth fund, a Canadian pension fund and the BT Pension Scheme.

Ofwat is due to give its initial decision on the proposed business plan, known as PR24, on June 12.

Thames Water is reportedly preparing to approach lenders to fund the five-year spending plans, which means it could take out a new loan.

As well as being saddled with huge debts, the company has also come under intense scrutiny after missing sewage spill and leakage targets.

It said the updated business plans come after it discussed the original business plan “extensively with regulators and key stakeholders”.

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said: “It would be an absolute disgrace if customers are forced to foot the bill for Thames Water’s shambolic failings.

“Ofwat cannot allow these bill hikes to go ahead.”

She said the Liberal Democrats will be tabling a Bill in Parliament on Monday, which would immediately put Thames Water into special administration.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Walmart Rolls Out Major Changes For Customers. What to Know

    More Walmart stores are getting rid of their self-checkout machines. Here's what you need to know.

  • 15 Fastest Declining Countries in Asia

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 fastest declining countries in Asia. If you want to skip our discussion on the population trends in Asia, you can go directly to the 5 Fastest Declining Countries in Asia. The Asia-Pacific region is home to a population of over 4.8 billion people as […]

  • Here's why economists are so worried about soaring US debt levels

    The government's soaring debt balance risks stoking inflation and lowering the quality of life for Americans, economists said.

  • Fed’s Preferred Inflation Gauge Is Set to Back Rate-Cut Patience

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials are about to get further confirmation that progress against inflation has stalled, supporting what appears to be a shift in tone to keep interest rates higher for longer than previously anticipated.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe

  • Inflation defined: What is it, what causes it, and what is hyperinflation?

    Recent inflation readouts provided mixed economic news. Here's what you need to know about inflation and what causes it.

  • UPDATE 1-IMF's Gopinath says high U.S. deficits fueling growth, higher interest rates

    The United States needs to raise revenues to bring down high budget deficits even though they are helping to fuel global growth by stoking domestic U.S. demand, International Monetary Fund First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said on Saturday. Gopinath told a fiscal forum at the IMF and World Bank spring meetings that U.S. deficits are projected to rise for years with one of the world's steepest curves for debt. "The high levels of deficits are also supporting growth and demand in the U.S. that have positive spillover to the rest of the world," Gopinath said.

  • How Jay Powell and the Fed pivoted back to higher for longer

    Fed Chair Jay Powell and other Fed officials struck a more hawkish stance this past week, setting off a new debate across Wall Street about how the rest of 2024 could play out.

  • Chile Central Bank President Sees Cautious Rate Cuts Amid Global Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile’s central bank President Rosanna Costa said plans to extend one of the world’s biggest rate-cutting cycles remain intact as policymakers have already incorporated new global risks into their outlook.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting M

  • Mexico Likely to Hit Pause on Rate Cuts in May, Heath Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank may vote unanimously to hold borrowing costs at 11% at its next meeting in May, a deputy governor said.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outdated as Bernanke Pitches an AlternativeBanco de Mex

  • Currencies calm but cautious after a weary week

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -The euro and yen barely moved in Asian trading on Monday and the U.S. dollar was perched just off five-month highs after last week's hectic policy and geopolitical developments. Eyes are on the yen this week, with the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) Friday policy review the notable item on the economic calendar. The yen hit 154.70 per dollar, not far from last week's 34-year low of 154.79 and close enough to the 155-level that is next on traders' alerts for possible intervention by Japanese authorities.

  • Angola's central bank governor forecasts FX stability amid inflation concerns

    Angola's central bank sees relative stability for the country's kwanza currency this year, Governor Manuel Tiago Dias said on Saturday, cautioning that the bank's inflation forecast could be raised due to changes in fuel price subsidies. Speaking in an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings, Dias confirmed he expected consumer price inflation to stand at 19% by year-end, down from 20% in 2023 and from 26.09% in March . "These forecasts could be altered, especially if there are any changes to fuel price subsidies, and the impact of that would then be higher inflation than what we currently anticipate," he said.

  • New York lawmakers pass $237 billion budget with policies to jump-start housing market

    ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers passed a $237 billion state budget Saturday that includes plans to spur housing construction and combat unlicensed marijuana stores. The package also includes a raft of other measures such as expediting the closure of some state prisons, addressing a recent influx of migrants and continuing the pandemic-era policy of allowing people to buy takeout cocktails. The state Senate and Assembly finished working through several budget bills Saturday after hours of

  • Trump’s Trial Challenge: Being Stripped of Control

    NEW YORK — “Sir, can you please have a seat.” Donald Trump had stood up to leave the Manhattan criminal courtroom as Justice Juan M. Merchan was wrapping up a scheduling discussion Tuesday. But the judge had not yet adjourned the court or left the bench. Trump, the 45th president of the United States and the owner of his own company, is used to setting his own pace. Still, when Merchan admonished him to sit back down, the former president did so without saying a word. Sign up for The Morning new

  • Abigail Spencer shares new photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito home - see who makes an adorable appearance

    Meghan Markle's best friend Abigail Spencer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a rare photo from the Sussex family's lush garden with their rescue beagle Mamma Mia.

  • Tragic Details About The Cake Boss Buddy Valastro

    Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss, has experienced many ups and downs over the course of his life and career. Here are the tragic details that stand out.

  • Trump was forced to listen silently as potential jurors offered their unvarnished assessments of him

    NEW YORK (AP) — He seems "selfish and self-serving,” said one woman. The way he carries himself in public "leaves something to be desired," said another. His “negative rhetoric and bias," said another man, is what is “most harmful." Over the past week, Donald Trump has been forced to sit inside a frigid New York courtroom and listen to a parade of potential jurors in his criminal hush money trial share their unvarnished assessments of him. It’s been a dramatic departure for the former president

  • Ex-Trump Official Busts 1 Of Trump's Favorite Myths About Himself Wide Open

    Miles Taylor said even people who were close to the former president eventually reach this conclusion about him.

  • Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrate Daughter Carys’ 21st Birthday

    “You bring me and the world such happiness,” Douglas wrote of his youngest child on Instagram

  • What the world's media make of Trump going on trial

    Pictures of Donald Trump in a New York courtroom made headlines globally. Here's a flavour of what was said.

  • These 112 House Republicans voted against Ukraine aid

    A majority of House Republicans voted against sending more than $60 billion to Ukraine. But it passed anyway, and it now heads to the Senate.