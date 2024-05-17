There's a New Royal Baby in Luxembourg! Princess Alexandra Welcomes First Child

Last May, Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg married Nicolas Bagoy in an idyllic royal wedding. This May, the couple are celebrating their one year anniversary by welcoming their first child: A daughter named Victorie.

"The Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess have the great joy of announcing the birth of their granddaughter Victorie, the first child of their daughter Alexandra and their son-in-law Nicolas, born this Tuesday, May 14 in Paris," the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg said in a statement. "Mother and child are doing well." They did not release any photos of baby Victorie.

Princess Alexandra and Nicholas live in France, where she works as a professional linguist and he works in "the creation of social and cultural projects," per the Court.

Princess Alexandra, who is eighth in the line of succession to the throne, is the only daughter of Henri, the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, and Maria Teresa, Grand Duchess. Her daughter will be ninth in the line of succession, but will not have a title.

Recently, the Luxembourg royal family made news when Henri announced he plans to abdicate. "There are plans. There will come a day when it will have to be done, and I intend to retire at some point. It's obvious," the Grand Duke said in an interview. "All this is planned in family consultation." His son, Prince Guillaume, would inherit the throne; Guillaume is married to Countess Stéphanie de Lannoy and they have two children: Prince Charles, 3, and Prince François, 1.

