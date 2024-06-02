Thief told police 'once you pop, you can't stop' after stealing Pringles

Sky News
·2 min read

A Pringle thief told police "once you pop, you can't stop" after his arrest over a series of robberies.

Adam Spencer stole 17 tubes of Pringles in one go during his thieving spree in April and May in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.

Spencer was spotted on Tuesday by police officers on patrol in the area, who identified him as the suspect they had been looking for over a series of burglaries and shop thefts.

Spencer fled on his bicycle as police tried to arrest him, but was caught by officers chasing him on foot.

Two of the robberies he was wanted for happened on the same morning in the same Iceland shop.

After breaking in through a back door at 2.40am on 2 May and stealing meat products, he returned at around 4.20am and stole more than £300 worth of stock.

He also stole from three other shops in the area, first targeting a Tesco on 11 April and then Asda and Iceland shops on 17 April and 19 May.

Read more from Sky News:
Dozens arrested at Champions League final
Woman who was raped held on to 'guilt and shame' for years
Man stabbed girlfriend to death after she tried to dump him

"The actions of prolific thieves like Spencer can have a really negative impact on communities, who don't want to see their stores targeted again and again," PC Dean Fenton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said.

"Burglary is also a very serious offence, so we were pleased to be able to link Spencer to the two he was involved in, as well as the shop thefts, and put him before the courts."

After his arrest, Spencer, of Northfield Close in Sutton-in-Ashfield, pleaded guilty to two burglaries and three thefts at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

He was sentenced the same day and received a six-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay £200 in compensation and complete a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement programme.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • I Was In The Courtroom When Donald Trump Was Found Guilty. Here's What You Didn't See.

    The former president was found guilty on all charges after six weeks of testimony and arguments. HuffPost covered the trial live from the courthouse.

  • Black leaders call out Trump's criminal justice contradictions as he rails against guilty verdict

    NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump lambasted the guilty verdict of his hush money trial this week, he stood inside a Manhattan courthouse that was the site of one of the most notorious examples of injustice in recent New York history. And he had a part in that.

  • Mexican officials again criticize volunteer searcher after she finds more bodies

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican volunteer searcher criticized in the past by the government has found more human remains in Mexico City and officials have attacked her for it — again.

  • Sask. RCMP officer sent to hospital after driver repeatedly rammed police vehicle

    An RCMP officer was sent to hospital after his vehicle was repeatedly rammed by another vehicle in northwestern Saskatchewan on Thursday, police say.The officer attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on Highway 40 near Neilburg, about 215 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, on Thursday, police said in a Friday news release.The suspect vehicle stopped in the middle of the highway. The driver then reversed, hitting the front of the RCMP vehicle.The driver then drove forward, turned around, and rammed

  • ‘Treadmill Dad’ Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Death of 6-Year-Old Son

    Christopher Gregor is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 2 in the death of his son Corey Micciolo; however, he plans to appeal the conviction

  • Yellowknife woman identified as U.S. fugitive wanted in deadly 1994 crash

    Kate Dooley, who lived in Yellowknife, died in December 2019. (Submitted by Kimberley Smale. )A woman who lived in Yellowknife has been identified as a U.S. fugitive wanted in connection with a fatal drunk driving crash in Scottsdale, Ariz, police say. Gloria Schulze, who lived in Yellowknife under the name Kate Dooley, was charged in 1994 after hitting a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Angela Maher, who was on her way to pick up a friend while visiting the city.Police said the investigation revea

  • 'Unthinkable tragedy;' Acton man kills stepdaughter ahead of rape trial

    Juliano Santana, 49, is accused of abducting his 16-year-old stepdaughter, driving to the parking lot of her residence and shooting her before turning the gun on himself.

  • Police say several people have been hurt in a stabbing in the German city of Mannheim

    An assailant with a knife attacked and wounded several people in a square in the southwestern German city of Mannheim. Police shot at the attacker, who also was hurt. Police said the incident happened shortly after 11.30 a.m. They said in a statement that there was no longer any danger to the public. There was no immediate word on the motive. The incident happened on the Marktplatz, a square in Mannheim’s downtown area.

  • Warden told to justify killer's prison transfer for drug dealing

    A B.C. Supreme Court judge has given the warden of B.C.'s Mission Institution, 50 kilometres east of Vancouver, three weeks to justify the transfer of a so-called "high-profile" killer from medium to maximum security after he was accused of being a major player in the prison's drug subculture.Jeffrey Leinen was subject to an emergency involuntary transfer to Kent Institution, about 35 kilometres away, last November when prison informants fingered him as a drug dealer and a search of his cell tur

  • Serial killer Robert Pickton dead

    WARNING: This article contains details about violence against Indigenous women.British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton has died of injuries sustained in an attack, according Correctional Service Canada (CSC).The 74-year-old was in hospital after being the target of what CSC called a "major assault" by a fellow inmate on May 19 at the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution, about 480 kilometres northeast of Quebec City. He was in a medically induced coma and on life support in the days b

  • 'I was so stupid': Victims of grandparent scam in court to see fraudster sent to prison

    A Calgary man who stole at least $127,000 from elderly victims in a "grandparent scam" pleaded guilty to nine counts of fraud on Friday.Jason Dear, 40, admitted that over a three-month period in 2022, he collected between $6,000 and $27,000 from 10 seniorsThe victims ranged in age from 74 to 94.One victim told the court that Dear got her name and her grandson's name from her husband's obituary.Several of Dear's victims were in court Friday afternoon. 'I was so stupid'One woman, who was in a whee

  • Trump must 'immediately' schedule a pre-sentence interview with NYC probation. Playing hooky may add to his legal woes.

    Business Insider obtained a copy of the standard probation form given to Trump. It orders him to immediately schedule a pre-sentence interview.

  • CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Corners JD Vance on Trump Verdict: What About Law & Order?

    CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer challenged Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) on Friday to square how Republicans can call themselves “the party of law and order” when their presumptive presidential nominee was just convicted on 34 felony charges.Blitzer also pushed back when the MAGA senator insisted that Donald Trump’s supporters “are not violent people,” noting that a far-right mob attacked the U.S. Capitol to protest Trump’s 2020 election loss.One of Trump’s vice presidential hopefuls who attended the ex-presiden

  • Gabby Petito’s Mom Says She Forgives Brian Laundrie, but Not His Mother: 'I See No Empathy in Your Eyes'

    “You do not deserve forgiveness," Nicole Schmidt said of Brian's mom, Roberta Laundrie, at CrimeCon 2024

  • Judge denies petition to recall death sentence of man who killed 12-year-old Polly Klaas

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A California judge on Friday denied a petition to recall the death sentence against Richard Allen Davis, who in 1993 killed 12-year-old Polly Klaas after kidnapping her from her bedroom at knifepoint in a crime that shocked the nation. Jurors in 1996 found Davis guilty of first-degree murder and of the “special circumstances” of kidnapping, burglary, robbery and attempting a lewd act on a child. Davis was on parole at the time of the child's abduction and killing and had

  • Dad sentenced to life for killing 13-week-old son, shoving baby wipe down infant's throat

    Traveon Hughes Sr. was found guilty of murder and sentenced Friday to life in prison after he shoved a baby wipe down his 13-week-old son's throat.

  • Donald Trump’s attorney was 'shocked' the former president took the verdict with 'solemnness'

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's lawyer told The Associated Press he was surprised at Trump’s stoic demeanor as he listened to the verdict that made him the first former U.S. president convicted of a crime. Todd Blanche was sitting to Trump’s left in the Manhattan courtroom as the verdict was read — the jury foreman repeating the word “guilty” 34 times.

  • Deputy Charged With Sexually Assaulting Man In Jail, Mom 'In Shock'

    The incarcerated man's mother spoke out after a Georgia corrections deputy reportedly confessed to sexually abusing him.

  • Armed Forces employee sentenced to prison for sexual assault

    Warning: This story contains graphic details related to sexual assaultA 23-year-old man who worked for the Armed Forces at the naval base in Esquimalt, B.C., just west of Victoria, has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for a violent sexual assault in 2022.In a ruling posted earlier this week, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Carla L. Forth described Hayden Chokrev-Evans as "predatory" and said his actions were "vile, violent, degrading and harmful to the victim," who he met on a dating

  • 'Unprecedented': Human smuggling from B.C. to U.S. soars, using train, Uber and foot

    VANCOUVER — In November last year, American border agents ordered that a freight train crossing into the U.S. be halted.