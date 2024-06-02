Thief told police 'once you pop, you can't stop' after stealing Pringles

A Pringle thief told police "once you pop, you can't stop" after his arrest over a series of robberies.

Adam Spencer stole 17 tubes of Pringles in one go during his thieving spree in April and May in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.

Spencer was spotted on Tuesday by police officers on patrol in the area, who identified him as the suspect they had been looking for over a series of burglaries and shop thefts.

Spencer fled on his bicycle as police tried to arrest him, but was caught by officers chasing him on foot.

Two of the robberies he was wanted for happened on the same morning in the same Iceland shop.

After breaking in through a back door at 2.40am on 2 May and stealing meat products, he returned at around 4.20am and stole more than £300 worth of stock.

He also stole from three other shops in the area, first targeting a Tesco on 11 April and then Asda and Iceland shops on 17 April and 19 May.

Read more from Sky News:

Dozens arrested at Champions League final

Woman who was raped held on to 'guilt and shame' for years

Man stabbed girlfriend to death after she tried to dump him

"The actions of prolific thieves like Spencer can have a really negative impact on communities, who don't want to see their stores targeted again and again," PC Dean Fenton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said.

"Burglary is also a very serious offence, so we were pleased to be able to link Spencer to the two he was involved in, as well as the shop thefts, and put him before the courts."

After his arrest, Spencer, of Northfield Close in Sutton-in-Ashfield, pleaded guilty to two burglaries and three thefts at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

He was sentenced the same day and received a six-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay £200 in compensation and complete a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement programme.