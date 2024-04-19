Thommy and Sporting Kansas City host Saint Louis City SC

Saint Louis City SC (2-1-5, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (2-2-4, ninth in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Sporting Kansas City -132, Saint Louis +306, Draw +291; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Erik Thommy leads Sporting Kansas City into a matchup with Saint Louis City SC following a two-goal showing against Inter Miami.

Sporting KC is 1-1-3 in conference games. Sporting KC has a 1-2-0 record in games it scores two goals.

Saint Louis is 1-1-4 in Western Conference games. Samuel Adeniran leads the ninth-ranked scoring team in the MLS with two goals. Saint Louis has scored 12.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Agada has scored three goals with one assist for Sporting KC. Thommy has three goals and two assists.

Adeniran has two goals and one assist for Saint Louis. Klauss has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Sporting KC: Averaging 1.8 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Saint Louis: Averaging 1.5 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Logan Ndenbe (injured), Khiry Shelton (injured), Memo Rodriguez (injured).

Saint Louis: Njabulo Blom (injured), Joshua Yaro (injured), Eduard Lowen (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press