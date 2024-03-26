Threats against election officials in Arizona
An Ohio man who acknowledged making death threats in voicemails left for then-Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs during the 2022 election season has been sentenced Monday to 2 1/2 years in prison. Joshua Russell of Bucyrus, Ohio, had pleaded guilty on Aug. 31, 2023, in Phoenix to a federal charge of making an interstate threat against Hobbs, a Democrat who, as secretary of state, was Arizona's chief elections officer in 2022 and now serves as the state's governor.