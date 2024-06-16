Three arrested as boy, 16, killed by falling tree

A 16-year-old boy has died after being injured by a falling tree in Nottinghamshire.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death in Carlton-in-Lindrick on Saturday, including two held on suspicion of manslaughter.

Nottinghamshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Rotherham Baulk in Carlton-in-Lindrick, at about 11:20 BST.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, aged 28 and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter while a 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three remain in police custody.

Det Insp Simon Harrison said the boy’s family were being supported by specialist officers.

He said: “This was a tragic incident and my thoughts are with the boy’s family.

“The family are being supported by specially-trained officers as we continue to investigate exactly what happened.”

Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to make contact.

