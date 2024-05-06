Three bodies found in Mexico had bullet wounds to heads

Three bodies found in a well in Mexico's north-west, believed to be those of two Australian brothers and an American, all had bullet wounds to the heads, authorities say.

Jake and Callum Robinson, 30 and 33, from Perth, and their American friend Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, disappeared on 27 April while on a surfing trip in Ensenada.

The identities of the bodies have not been officially confirmed yet, but the parents of the missing tourists have travelled to Mexico to assist authorities.

Officials believe the men were attacked as they were trying to fend off an attempted theft of their pickup truck.

The attackers wanted the vehicle for its tyres and shot the tourists when they resisted, Baja California state prosecutor Maria Andrade suggested.

Abandoned tents, a burnt white pickup truck and a phone linked to the missing tourists were found nearby.

Ms Andrade told a press conference on Sunday there was a "high probability" the bodies were indeed the three men and there would be no need for lengthy forensic and DNA tests if their parents were able to identify them by sight.

They were found in a 4m (15ft) deep well about 6km (4 miles) from the site of the attack in the town of Santo Tomás on Friday.

A fourth body was found in the well but had been there longer and was unconnected to the case, officials said.

Three suspects have been detained on suspicion of direct or indirect involvement in with the attack.

Earlier, the FBI said it was looking into the case and was in touch with international partners.

Baja California is one of Mexico’s most violent states, as local drug gangs fight turf wars.

But the Ensenada area, about 120km (75 miles) south of the US-Mexico border and known for its surfing conditions, is considered safer and has long attracted tourists from California.