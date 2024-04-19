Three injured in vehicle accident in downtown Woodstock

The Woodstock Police Force report members are investigating a single-vehicle collision early Friday morning on Carleton Street in downtown Woodstock.

“At approximately 12:30 a.m, a side-by-side off-road vehicle rolled over, resulting in significant injuries to the occupants,” Deputy Chief Mark Bennett said in a statement released around noon Friday, April 19. “Three passengers in the vehicle were transported to and remain in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

The police explained its initial investigation had determined that the driver was impaired at the time of the incident.

As a result, a 21-year-old male is facing charges of three counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and refusing to provide a breath sample.

The Woodstock police urge all individuals to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as it not only endangers the lives of those in the vehicle but also poses a significant risk to others on the road.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and the Fredericton Police Force accident reconstruction and forensic identification units are providing assistance. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Woodstock Police Force at (506) 325-4601.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips online at www.crimenb.ca.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun