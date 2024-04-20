Three people killed in Fresno County crash. One trailer was destroyed, CHP says

Threee people were killed Friday night in a two-vehicle crash in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol said the deadly crash happened at 7 p.m. at Highway 41, at Nebraska Avenue.

CHP spokesman Mike Salas said a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Nebraska Avenue and for reasons yet to be determined, the vehicle failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection of Highway 41 and collided with a Dodge Ram, which was traveling southbound on 41 within the number two lane.

The Dodge Ram was pulling a fifth-wheel trailer and the severity of the impact caused the trucks to leave the roadway in a southwesterly direction and down the embankment, Salas said.

Salas said the fifth-wheel trailer was completely destroyed and detached from the trailer’s frame.

The driver of the Silverado was seat belted but suffered fatal injuries, Salas said.

The three of the Silverado’s passengers appeared to be unrestrained and were ejected, Salas said. Two women were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third woman suffered major injuries and was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The Dodge’s driver suffered moderate injuries and one man suffered major injuries. A 4-year-old suffered complaint of pain injuries.

All three of the Dodge’s occupants were taken to CRMC, Salas said.

Highwy 41 was closed and traffic was diverted at Floral Avenue.