Ticks are back. Here's what experts say you should watch out for

Deer ticks such as the one on the right sometimes carry bacteria that can cause Lyme disease. Symptoms include fever, chills and rashes that can resemble a bull's-eye, as seen in the photo on the right. (CBC - image credit)

Experts say they're seeing signs of earlier tick activity in Ottawa this year, and are warning the public about the health risks.

Manisha Kulkarni, who leads the UPTick research project at the University of Ottawa, attributes the ticks' early arrival to the warmer weather, which has melted snow and prompted people to spend more time outdoors.

"It's a two-year life cycle for ticks, so it takes a little while for them to build up," Kulkarni said. "But certainly having shorter winters and longer summers to find hosts will eventually lead to bigger tick populations."

Kulkarni is collecting ticks every two weeks in the field until October to monitor the hot spots of potential Lyme disease transmission that is occurring within and between neighborhoods in the city of Ottawa.

Manisha Kulkarni says earlier tick activity can be attributed to warmer weather, but that doesn't necessarily mean there will be more ticks this year. (Robyn Miller)

Paul Roumeloitis, medical officer of health with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, said the tick's species is another important factor to consider. Deer ticks, also called blacklegged ticks, sometimes carry bacteria that can cause Lyme disease, which they can pass on to humans.

Symptoms of Lyme disease include fever, chills and rashes that appear circular or can resemble a bull's-eye.

Kulkarni and Roumeloitis said deer ticks can carry other infectious agents that can lead to babesiosis, anaplasmosis and Powassen disease. Symptoms of all three diseases include fever, headaches and nausea.

Kulkarni said there hasn't been a major increase in human cases of babesiosis or Powassen disease, but there has been a rise in anaplasmosis cases in recent years.

Joan Black, a clinical nursing facilitator with Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health, said many young, healthy people may contract an anaplasmosis infection without knowing it.

"You might feel a little unwell for a few days, but it's people who have weakened immune systems or people that are older that may actually have a more serious infection," Black said.

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a black-legged tick, which is also known as a deer tick. Ontario's top doctor expects to see a growing number of cases of three types of tick-borne illness in the province, in addition to Lyme disease — a spread he says is directly linked to climate change.

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a deer tick, also known as a blacklegged tick. (AP via CDC/The Canadian Press)

How do I avoid getting bit?

If you're out hiking or biking, or taking your pet for a stroll, sticking to the centre of the pathway is one way to avoid tick bites, Black said.

According to Kulkarni, ticks sit on long leaves and wait for potential hosts to pass by so they can latch on. As silly as it might look, she suggests tucking your pants into your socks and covering up as much as possible to avoid tick bites.

When you go back inside, check everything from shoes to backpacks for ticks that might have hitched a ride.

"Always do a tick check once every 24 hours when you've been outside, so that you can get a tick off of you as soon as possible," she added.

Ticks that are removed within 24 hours likely won't get a chance to transmit disease-causing bacteria, Black said.

If you experience symptoms of any of the diseases that tick bites can cause, Public Health Ontario recommends seeing a physician or nurse practitioner.