TikTok Star Kyle Marisa Roth Dies at 36

Kyle Marisa Roth, a popular TikTok creator known for discussing controversial Hollywood blind items, has died. She was 36.

Her sister Lindsay Roth announced the news on social media Monday, saying that she “passed away last week.” A cause of death was not revealed.

More from Variety

“As a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life,” Lindsay Roth wrote on Instagram. “I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more — she had so many gifts.”

Lindsay Roth added, “I am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this souls smooth transition are welcomed.”

Roth’s mother, Jacquie Cohen Roth, also paid tribute to the TikTok star, writing on LinkedIn, “This is not a platform for personal life shares but so many of my connections on this platform go back years and I have a devastating loss to share. My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform. Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we’ll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another please.”

Roth, who amassed more than 175,000 followers on TikTok, rose to prominence by uploading videos of herself weighing in on celebrity gossip and entertainment news. She started many of her videos with her signature catchphrase, “You want more? I’ll you more.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.