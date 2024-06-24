Tilda Swinton Attends Luann de Lesseps' Cabaret Performance: 'You Never Know Who's Going to Pop' In

The 'Real Housewives of New York City' star posed with actress Swinton at one of de Lesseps' recent cabaret shows

Luann de Lesseps/Instagram Tilda Swinton (left) and Luann de Lesseps

Tilda Swinton is taking in some cabaret!

The actress, 63, recently attended one of Luann de Lesseps' Marry, F, Kill shows, where she posed with the Real Housewives of New York City star.

De Lesseps, 59, shared a snapshot of the pair to her Instagram grid, in which they had their arms wrapped around one another.

Swinton wore a loose-fitting suit ensemble for the outing, while de Lesseps was fully outfitted for the glam show in a glittering black gown featuring a high slit. She accessorized with several pieces of statement jewelry and a black velvet fedora.

"You never know who’s going to pop into your cabaret show 🤩🇬🇧❤️ #tildaswinton," de Lesseps captioned the photo op.



Luann de Lesseps/Instagram Tilda Swinton (left) and Luann de Lesseps

Earlier this month, de Lesseps spoke with PEOPLE about her longtime cabaret shows, saying "it's been wonderful" to experience.

"The creative process of putting a show together, being on stage, making music, touring the country — these are things that I dreamed of; what I’ve worked for," she explained. "So to continue to have the support from audiences year after year? You know, I’m very appreciative.”

Going on to say she was "just having fun" with it all, de Lesseps added, "And that’s what the vibe of Marry, F, Kill is all about."

"It’s about relationships, it’s about romance, but it’s also about getting rid of the people who take up our energy so we can make room for the good ones. And who doesn’t need to do that?” she said.



Andrew Chin/Getty Luann de Lesseps performing in her cabaret show in 2022

Meanwhile, Swinton has multiple projects of her own coming down the pipeline, including the Pedro Almodóvar-directed film The Room Next Door, which she stars in alongside Julianne Moore.

Speaking with PEOPLE about fellow Academy Award winner Moore, 63, back in February, Swinton said, "We've actually met a couple of times over the years. And we've always wanted to hang out more and more."

"And the best way of hanging out with someone you like is to work with them. And now we're together and we're loving it," she added. "We're in Madrid and we've been there for two months, and we're going to be there until the summer and we're really happy to be together."

The Room Next Door will mark 74-year-old Spanish filmmaker Almodóvar's first foray into an English-language feature, after he debuted his English-language short film Strange Way of Life at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

