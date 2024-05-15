'It's about time': Nova Scotia to create provincial autism action plan

Cynthia Carroll is the executive director of Autism Nova Scotia. She said the action plan is a long time coming. (Robert Short/CBC - image credit)

The Nova Scotia government has asked nearly a dozen departments to work with Autism Nova Scotia to create the province's first autism action plan, a move the advocacy and education group called an important step forward.

The province said the action plan will identify what supports are currently available for youth and adults with autism spectrum disorder, and make recommendations to fill any gaps in services in the public, private and community sectors.

"Not only is it historic because the autism community has been waiting a long time for this, but it is also historic because of the nature of the partnership and the collaboration that is about to take place," said Cynthia Carroll, executive director of Autism Nova Scotia.

"Government has convened 10 government departments to participate in this action plan.... This has not happened anywhere in Canada with regards to addressing lifespan issues within the autism community."

The launch of the work took place Wednesday at Autism Nova Scotia's offices in Bedford. The group will receive $200,000 to hire consultants and staff to lead its share of the work, which will include consultations with individuals with autism spectrum disorder, their families and advocates.

'I find it very emotional,' says group founder

Teen Ethan Rekunyk said he hoped the action plan would lead to more services being available over a lifetime.

"When I was first diagnosed with autism, I spent years on a provincial waiting list never knowing if I would get help through that program," Rekunyk told a packed conference room.

"I hope this [plan] ensures young kids never feel the confusion and chaos that I did and considers the mental and emotional impact that it has on all people on the spectrum."

Joan Craig, who co-founded Autism Nova Scotia with her husband, Jack, said this is something she's dreamt of for almost 70 years.

"It's about time," said Craig. "I'm really pleased. I find it very emotional."

Joan Craig is a founder of Autism Nova Scotia and dedicated her life to helping families facing the challenges of raising autistic children. (CBC)

Craig said there were no services available for her son, Bob, now 68 years old.

"The world wasn't ready for him," said Craig, who hoped the action plan would mean those with autism spectrum disorder will receive the support and care they need from "birth to death."

The first meeting to work on the plan will take place Friday. The hope is the plan will be ready for public release in about a year.

