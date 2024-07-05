Time for us to deliver, says Starmer as Labour heads for landslide

Keir Starmer is expected to become prime minister later on Friday.

Keir Starmer is expected to become prime minister later on Friday. Photograph: Kin Cheung/AP

Keir Starmer has pledged that it is “now time for us to deliver” as Labour was on course to win a landslide UK election victory and bring a crushing end to 14 years of Conservative rule.

The Labour leader is expected to become prime minister later on Friday with voters giving him a massive mandate to bring about change in Britain.

Rishi Sunak’s party is on track to record its worst ever performance in a general election.

Related: UK general election 2024: five key points

Speaking at his election count, Starmer said: “I will speak out for you, have your back, fight your corner every single day. People here and around the country have spoken and they’re ready for change, to end the politics of performance and return to politics as public service.

“The change begins right here because this is your democracy, your community and your future. You have voted, it is now time for us to deliver.”

The BBC revised the exit poll, compiled on behalf of the three main news broadcasters, at 3.40am to predict Labour would win 405 seats, securing a majority of 160 to the Conservatives’ 154.

The Liberal Democrats were expected to take 56 seats, Reform UK four, the Scottish National party six, Plaid Cymru four and the Greens two after Rishi Sunak surprised the country six weeks ago by calling a summer poll.

The results appeared to confirm that Labour’s “time for change” message struck a chord with voters after years of chaos and division under the Tories, including the Brexit vote and its fallout, the handling of the Covid pandemic and the Partygate scandal.

At the last general election, in 2019, the Conservatives had a majority of 80, with 365 seats to Labour’s 203. The SNP won 48 seats and the Lib Dems had just 11.

If the exit poll is correct, Labour has secured a huge swing away from the Conservatives, who were on course to suffer their worst ever performance, and away from the SNP in Scotland, where John Swinney’s party will have been decimated, losing more than 40 seats.

Reform’s polling at four seats came as the hard-right party squeezed the Conservative vote across the country. Lee Anderson, the former Labour councillor and ex-Tory MP, became Reform’s first confirmed MP after winning Ashfield.

Nigel Farage won the seat of Clacton in Essex on his eighth attempt to enter parliament, pledging to take the fight to Labour next. “We’re coming for Labour, be in no doubt about that,” he said. The Reform chair, Richard Tice, won in Boston and Skegness, previously the second safest Tory seat in the country.

The rise of Reform, which split the rightwing vote, could pose a major challenge for an incoming Starmer government, which will have to devise a strategy to fight the rise of the hard right, a trend mirrored across Europe.

Labour’s victory will nonetheless be seen as a beacon of hope for progressive parties across the globe, amid fierce election battles against the populist right in countries including France and the United States.

Early results suggested Labour had won back vast swathes of the north of England and Midlands, sometimes called the “red wall”, taken by the Tories in 2019, as well as making major inroads against the SNP in Scotland.

Starmer’s victory marks a huge turnaround for the party, four and a half years after he took over as leader and less than five since Jeremy Corbyn led the party to a disastrous defeat, its worst result since the 1930s.

It appeared to have fallen just short of Tony Blair’s historic 1997 win in which Labour won 418 seats and a majority of 179 . Starmer, like Blair, fought a campaign promising change after more than a decade of Tory rule.

However, Labour lost to Corbyn in Islington North with the former party leader taking 24,120 votes, to Labour’s 16,873. “We have shown what kinder, gentler and more sensible, more inclusive politics can bring about,” he said.

In a shock result, Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow Cabinet Office minister who has been central to Labour’s election campaign, lost his seat to a pro-Palestine independent. Labour insiders fear that Shabana Mahmood, the shadow justice secretary, could find herself in the same position.

The shadow culture secretary, Thangam Debbonaire, lost to the Greens in Bristol Central.

The exit poll also indicates the Conservatives have suffered a disastrous wipeout, losing dozens of seats they won for the first time in 2019 under Boris Johnson. William Hague, the former Tory leader, said it was a “catastrophic result” for the party.

Gillian Keegan, the Tory education secretary, and Alex Chalk, the justice secretary, became the first members of Sunak’s cabinet to lose their seats, both to the Lib Dems. They were followed by the defence secretary, Grant Shapps, and the Commons leader, Penny Mordaunt, who had both been potential leadership candidates.

“What is crystal clear to me tonight is not so much that Labour won this election but rather that the Conservatives have lost it,” Shapps said. “On door after door, voters have been dismayed by our inability to iron out our differences in private and then be united in public.”

Sunak appeared likely to hold his seat, as did James Cleverly, the home secretary, Kemi Badenoch, the business secretary, Oliver Dowden, the deputy prime minister, Victoria Atkins, the health secretary, and Claire Coutinho, the energy secretary.

Voters appear to have punished the party for years of scandals under Johnson, the financial crisis caused by Liz Truss, and Sunak’s failure to keep his pledges to turn the country around.

The loss of office follows a weak Conservative campaign by Sunak, marred by a gambling scandal and the prime minister’s early departure from a D-day ceremony, which led cabinet ministers to concede defeat even before polling day.

Labour then has less than two weeks before presenting its first package of legislation in the king’s speech, including legislation to bolster workers’ rights and to set up Great British Energy, the energy generation company at the heart of Labour’s green plans.

A meeting of the European Political Community will follow immediately afterwards in London – Starmer’s first chance to lobby officially for improved trading relations and to begin work on a new deal over cross-Channel asylum seekers.

Having led a tightly controlled campaign with little in the way of spontaneous interaction with the public or new policy ideas, Starmer is under pressure to spell out in greater detail how he intends to begin tackling problems ranging from Britain’s prisons crisis to record NHS waiting lists.

Rachel Reeves is likely to present her first budget in the autumn, where she is expected to announce Labour’s first tax policies, including tightening non-dom tax breaks, extending the oil and gas windfall tax and taxing private school fees.

Reeves has also drawn up plans for increases to capital gains tax and inheritance tax, as Labour aims to avoid the swingeing public sector cuts that are implied by the current fiscal forecasts.