Hailey Bieber Is a Cool Mom-to-Be in a Leather Trench and Baggy Jeans

Hailey Bieber totally rocked the world on May 9, when she announced that she and husband Justin are expecting their first child together.

In classic Hailey fashion, the Rhode founder dropped the news by posting a pregnancy photo shoot on Instagram. The carousel consisted of a series of rustic snaps and a romantic compilation video, in which Hailey wore a lacy white long-sleeved dress and matching veil—both courtesy of Saint Laurent—while cradling her belly and posing with her beau. For his part, Justin wore a black fur jacket, a white tee, and black bottoms, also from Saint Laurent.

The two decided to share their big news a mere three days after the 2024 Met Gala, nearly overshadowing the major fashion event with their own internet-breaking milestone. But when it comes to fashion, we’ve always been able to count on Hailey for her sleek, ’90s-inspired street style—and now that she’s pregnant, there’s no doubt the model will be getting playful when it comes to her maternity fits.

Here, we’re rounding up all of Hailey Bieber’s best pregnancy style moments to date.

May 15, 2024

The mom-to-be looks ready for spring in this Instagram photo, sporting a butterfly-shaped top and light-wash jeans.

courtesy of Hailey Bieber via Instagram - Instagram

BACKGRID

May 15, 2024

Bieber looks relaxed as she lounges in a white tee and a dark blue baseball cap that reads: “Happy.”

courtesy of Hailey Bieber via Instagram - Instagram

May 15, 2024

The Rhode founder evokes ’90s cool girl in this dark tee layered under a pair of denim overalls (with one of her beauty products peeking out of the pocket). To round things out, she wears a red and navy baseball cap from Fila.

courtesy of Hailey Bieber via Instagram - Instagram

May 14, 2024

Bieber means business(wear) in this ensemble, which consists of a boxy black blazer paired with trousers from Wardrobe.NYC. To complete the look, the model layers a white crop top underneath, and accessorizes with Proenza Schouler loafers, Heaven Mayhem earrings, and thin black sunglasses.

BACKGRID

May 9, 2024

For her pregnancy announcement photos, Bieber glows in a lacy white long-sleeved dress and matching veil from Saint Laurent. She accessorizes with a pair of casual black shades.

courtesy of Hailey Bieber via Instagram - Instagram

April 29, 2024

A couple of weeks before dropping the big news, Bieber is seen wearing a long pinstripe blazer over a matching skirt and white top, which she masterfully uses to conceal her belly.

courtesy of Hailey Bieber via Instagram - Instagram

April 14, 2024

Nearly a month before her pregnancy announcement, Bieber keeps things baggy in an oversize black leather jacket, which she wears like a minidress.

courtesy of Hailey Bieber via Instagram - Instagram

March 8, 2024

The last red carpet Bieber walks before announcing her pregnancy is for a joint dinner hosted by Vanity Fair, Universal, and Saint Laurent, in celebration of the film Oppenheimer ahead of the Oscars. For the event, the model chooses a steely double-breasted blazer and matching slacks, which pool over her wine-colored heels.

Donato Sardella - Getty Images

