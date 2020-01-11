Tina Fey & Amy Poehler To Host Golden Globes In 2021 – TCA

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are returning to host the Golden Globes in 2021.

The announcement was made by NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy during the network’s day at the Television Critics Association Tour in Pasadena.

They replace Ricky Gervais, who hosted this year. It marks the return of Fey and Poehler, who hosted the Globes from 2013 to 2015.

It will be produced by Dick Clark Productions in association with the HFPA. Lorenzo Soria is president of the HFPA. Mike Mahan, CEO of Dick Clark Productions, Amy Thurlow, President of Dick Clark Productions and Barry Adelman, Executive VP of Television at Dick Clark Productions serve as executive producers.

“NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler – and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again,” said Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment.

“There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious,” said Lorenzo Soria, President of the HFPA. “We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage.”

“Tina and Amy have provided Golden Globes viewers with some of the most memorable moments the show has ever seen,” said Amy Thurlow, President of dick clark productions. “We’re thrilled to welcome them back in 2021.”

