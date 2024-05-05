"A tiny city:" Pro-Palestinian campus protesters organize for another week

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

MONTREAL — A group of pro-Palestinian protesters who have set up an encampment at McGill University's downtown Montreal campus say they're better organized and prepared than ever as the protest stretches into a second week.

Protester Ari Nahman says the encampment has become a "tiny city" complete with dozens of rainproofed tents, a library, a stockpile of donated supplies and makeshift wooden sidewalks to keep the mud at bay.

Today, encampment members could be seen digging a shallow trench to drain away the heavy rain, as others staffed a tent operating as a "free store" serving up hot coffee, food and rain gear.

Pro-Palestinian activists have also set up tents at the University of Toronto, the University of Ottawa and the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver, following a wave of similar protests at campuses in the United States linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

Opponents of the encampments have said the protests are illegal and make some Jewish students feel unsafe, and both McGill and Premier François Legault have asked police to help dismantle the tents in Montreal.

Nahman, a member of Independent Jewish Voices Concordia, says the campers want to leave but won't do so until their universities agree to divest funds from companies protesters say are supporting Israel's actions against Palestinians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump and Republicans line up to praise frat boys as they wade into campus Gaza protests

    A Trump campaign featured video of fraternity protesters who appeared to make monkey noises towards a Black woman filming the protests, echoing longstanding racist tropes

  • Hamas armed wing claims responsibility for deadly attack on Israel-Gaza crossing

    CAIRO (Reuters) -The armed wing of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas claimed responsibility on Sunday for an attack on the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza that Israel said killed three of its soldiers. Israel's military said 10 projectiles were launched from Rafah in southern Gaza towards the area of the crossing, which it said was now closed to aid trucks going into the coastal enclave. Hamas' armed wing said it fired rockets at an Israeli army base by the crossing, but did not confirm where it fired them from.

  • Fox Host Presses Nancy Mace Over Soros Claim: ‘No Proof’

    Fox NewsWhen Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) added to an emerging GOP trend Friday by accusing billionaire philanthropist George Soros of funding pro-Palestine protests on college campuses, Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto shot back that there is “no proof” for her claim, adding wryly: “I just looked for the checks and I haven’t seen them yet.”On Your World, Mace followed the likes of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake, each of whom have either sugg

  • The year is 1966 — and there's a protest over Loblaws prices

    Times change, but gripes over high grocery prices do not.Long before this month's Reddit-powered Loblaws boycott, an earlier generation of fed-up shoppers had their own beef with the grocery giant's prices.And that's why, on Oct. 21, 1966, they headed to a Loblaws in downtown Toronto.The newspapers had expected 2,000 protesters. But when only a few dozen arrived, the ensuing media coverage focused on the low turnout of the unhappy "housewives."Dozens, not thousandsThe Toronto Star put the turnou

  • Israeli forces kill Hamas gunmen in West Bank raid

    STORY: Israeli forces killed five Palestinians in an overnight raid in the occupied West Bank, including four fighters from the militant group Hamas.That’s according to Israeli and Palestinian officials on Saturday.Hamas confirmed that four of the men killed during the raid near the city of Tulkarm were from its al-Qassam armed wing. The Palestinian health ministry said their bodies had been taken by the Israeli military.There was no information about the fifth man, whose body was too disfigured for immediate identification.During the raid, the Israeli army leveled a two-story house with a bulldozer in an operation that lasted more than 12 hours.According to Palestinian Health Ministry records, nearly 500 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or Jewish settlers in the West Bank or East Jerusalem since Oct. 7.That’s when Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and abducting 252 others, according to Israeli tallies. Health authorities in the Hamas-ruled enclave say more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's seven-month-old assault on the Gaza Strip.&nbsp;Palestinians want the West Bank and Gaza, which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war, as the core of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.U.S.-backed talks to reach an agreement between Israel and the Palestinians have been stalled for the past decade but the Gaza war has raised pressure for a revival of efforts to reach a two-state solution.

  • Thousands of Israelis take to streets of Tel Aviv to demand cease-fire and PM's resignation

    Protesters are demanding the government reach a deal to bring the hostages back from Gaza, for new elections and the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The demonstration took place as a delegation of the Palestinian militant group Hamas was in Cairo for cease-fire talks with Israel. (AP video by Shlomo Mor)

  • Israel orders Al Jazeera to close its local operation and seizes some of its equipment

    TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel ordered the local offices of Qatar's Al Jazeera satellite news network to close Sunday, escalating a long-running feud between the broadcaster and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-line government as Doha-mediated cease-fire negotiations with Hamas hang in the balance. The extraordinary order, which includes confiscating broadcast equipment, preventing the broadcast of the channel’s reports and blocking its websites, is believed to be the first time Israel h

  • Pro-Palestinian protesters at USC comply with school order to leave their encampment

    Students protesting the ongoing war in Gaza left a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Southern California early Sunday after they were surrounded by police and told they could face arrest if they didn’t go. The move, days before commencement was set to begin, came after the university said campus safety officers, assisted by the Los Angeles Police Department, were clearing the area.

  • Student Fatally Shot by Police After Bringing Gun to Wisconsin Middle School: ‘Could Have Been a Far Worse Tragedy’

    “Police officers responded to the threat and used deadly force,” authorities said

  • Israeli government raids, shutters Al-Jazeera

    The government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has raided the Jerusalem offices of Al-Jazeera and shuttered the news broadcaster as critics blasted the move as a blow to press freedom.

  • Pro-Palestine demonstration interrupts University of Michigan commencement

    A group of pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Michigan briefly interrupted the spring commencement ceremony Saturday. Videos of students wearing caps, gowns and keffiyehs, a symbol of Palestinian nationalism, circulated online during the ceremony in Ann Arbor. “Disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest,” they chanted. “Regents, regents, you can’t hide!…

  • Israeli forces kill Hamas gunmen in overnight raid near West Bank's Tulkarm

    TULKARM, West Bank (Reuters) -Israeli forces killed five Palestinians, including four fighters from the militant group Hamas, in an overnight raid near the city of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian and Israeli officials said on Saturday. Hamas confirmed that four of the men killed during the raid in Deir al-Ghusun village were from its al-Qassam armed wing. The Palestinian health ministry said their bodies had been taken by the Israeli military.

  • Congressman praises heckling of war protesters, including 1 who made monkey gestures at Black woman

    Israel-Hamas war demonstrations at the University of Mississippi turned ugly this week when one counter-protester appeared to make monkey noises and gestures at a Black student in a raucous gathering that was endorsed by a far-right congressman from Georgia. “Ole Miss taking care of business,” Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins wrote Friday on the social platform X with a with a link to the video showing the racist jeers. The Associated Press left voicemail messages for Collins on Friday at his offices in Georgia and Washington and sent an email to his spokesperson, asking for an explanation of what Collins meant.

  • 'Part of the American spirit': Arrested student denies campus Gaza protests are violent

    Much has been said about the students whose protests have gripped America this past week. Aidan Doyle, 21, is a philosophy and jazz double major at the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA). Mr Doyle rejected the notion, from President Biden, that the protests are not peaceful.

  • How realistic are campus protesters' divestment demands?

    Some University of Ottawa students who have settled into an "indefinite" encampment on campus are pushing for the school to divest from companies they say have ties to Israel and the conflict in Gaza, but some experts say it isn't so simple.Pro-Palestinian activists have set up encampments at university campuses across the U.S. and Canada, demanding school administrators disclose investments and pull funding from companies contributing to the Israeli military.The student-led human rights advocac

  • Ole Miss Students Appear to Mock Black Protester With Monkey Noises

    XA pro-Palestine demonstration at the University of Mississippi was overtaken by counter-protesters Thursday, culminating with a viral clip of white students mimicking monkey noises and gestures in the direction of a Black woman.That gross clip was captured moments before police shut down the demonstration entirely and escorted the outnumbered pro-Palestine protesters from the scene. In the video, an unnamed white man in a light blue shirt is seen contorting his face to mimic that of a monkey wh

  • Whitehorse school council candidate charged with mischief, harassment 3 days before polling day

    One of the candidates running for school council at Holy Family Elementary School in Whitehorse is facing criminal charges. Kenechukwu Onwudinjo was charged on Thursday with two counts of mischief and two counts of harassment.The school said it cancelled classes at Holy Family last Friday due to a conflict with a parent on Thursday, triggering a hold-and-secure and an RCMP investigation. Parents were told there would be a security guard on school grounds this week. According to court documents f

  • Dozens of Democrats call on Biden to reconsider Israel support, accusing it of blocking of humanitarian aid to Gaza

    Congress members argue US aid to Israel shouldn’t be ‘blank check’

  • Police break up encampment of anti-Gaza war protesters at University of Virginia

    Police broke up an encampment of anti-Gaza war protesters at the University of Virginia that campus police had called an “unlawful assembly.”

  • For Biden, This Moment Is Bigger Than Gaza

    Amid bruising college protests, Biden's Israel policy isn't changing, officials say, in part because of a concern about the prospects of a wider war in the Middle East