Tom Brady Mocks Taylor Swift and the Chiefs During His Netflix Roast for Having '14-Year-Old Girl' Fans

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; David Eulitt/Getty Tom Brady (left); Taylor Swift

Tom Brady took a moment to poke fun at Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs during his live roast special on Sunday, May 5.

When Brady, 46, addressed the live audience at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., he began by saying, "Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest," referring to Arrowhead Stadium.

"It helps when all your fans are 14-year-old girls," Brady followed up with a smirk.

The retired quarterback then said, "And In honor of Tay-Tay, let's take a look at the Chiefs' eras – terrible for 50 years, good for five."

Brady's friendly jab at Swift, 34, and the Chiefs was all in good fun. After the superstar singer began attending Chiefs' games in September, Kansas City's fanbase expanded greatly to Swift's fans who wanted to support her relationship with tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift's dedicated fanbase also took a liking to Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes, who has become good friends with Swift since the singer and Kelce began dating.

Kelce, 34, meanwhile, was in Miami at the Formula 1 Grand Prix on Sunday with Patrick and Brittany, both 28, as Brady roasted their NFL team's fanbase. He could be seen arriving at the venue in a clip shared by ESPN on TikTok.

Brady's live roast saw the former NFL star take hits from the roast panel, including host Kevin Hart, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Nikki Glaser, Drew Bledsoe, Randy Moss and Kim Kardashian.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Kim Kardashian (left) and Jeff Ross in Inglewood, Calif., on May 5, 2024

The jokes that drew the most gasps of the night came from Hart, who quickly went for jokes on Brady's love life and his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022.

Hart, 44, began by mocking Brady for choosing to "unretire" and play one final, unsuccessful season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Gisele gave you an ultimatum," Hart started. "She said you have to retire or you're done. But when you have a chance to go 8-9 you gotta do it."

Lisa O'Connor/Variety via Getty Tom Brady in Inglewood, Calif., on May 5, 2024

After Hart, several more of Brady's roasters took shots at the former NFL QB about his marriage.

Talking about how rarely Brady would get sacked on the field, former Patriots QB Bledsoe — who Brady replaced on the team back in 2001 — joked that he's "pretty used to not being touched. Just like at the end of the marriage."

A few minutes later, Glaser, 39, continued going after Brady for his divorce. "You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back," she said.

And Brady's former teammate, Edelman, joked that he now refers to the QB as "Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend's ex-husband."



