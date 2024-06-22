Tom Cruise, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and More Stars Attend Taylor Swift’s 2nd Eras Tour Show in London

Swift performed the second of three gigs at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, June 22

Getty(3) From left: Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift and Ashton Kutcher

The second night of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in London is a star-studded affair!

The "Fortnight" singer, 34, may have kicked off her string of shows at Wembley Stadium by going Instagram official with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in a royally epic selfie featuring Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte — but the stars made sure to continue packing the crowd for night two on Saturday, June 22.

Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, attended their second night of the groundbreaking tour after the brothers were seen trading friendship bracelets with a young fan on night one — and that was just the beginning.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Taylor Swift performs in London on June 21, 2024

Tom Cruise was seen being escorted through the stadium by security, per a fan's post on Instagram.

Plus, eagle-eyed Swifties spotted Barbie director Greta Gerwig in the crowd.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis also settled in for a night full of Swift classics, and Rachel Zegler captured a moment on her way to the show, per an Instagram post from a popular fan account. The post also featured a snapshot of Hugh Grant in the crowd at Wembley.

"Liam Hemsworth is in attendance for N2 at Wembley!" another Swift fan account captioned a post on X (formerly Twitter) featuring footage of Hemsworth chatting with someone in the crowd.

Per yet another fan account on X, the Eras Tour and Fifty Shades of Grey collided on Saturday night when Irish actor Jamie Dornan attended the show.

Holly Jackson, bestselling author of the novel A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, also documented her night at the Eras Tour on Saturday on her Instagram Stories, writing over a photo of herself that she was "manifesting" that Swift would perform "No Body, No Crime" from 2020's Evermore as part of her "surprise song" set.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Taylor Swift performs in London on June 21, 2024

The celebrity-filled showing at Swift's London show comes after stars including Jonathan Van Ness, Nicola Coughlan, Salma Hayek, Leslie Mann and Cara Delevingne joined Prince William, his kids and the Kelces on night one at Wembley on Friday, June 21.



