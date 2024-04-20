Tom Cruise! Spice Girls! See All of the Stars Who Attended Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Bash

Gordon Ramsay, Eva Longoria and more celebs gathered at Oswald’s in London to celebrate the designer’s special day

SplashNews From left: Tom Cruise, Victoria Beckham and Mel B arrive at Victoria's 50th birthday party in London

When Victoria Beckham turns 50, her celebrity friends turn out!

The former Spice Girls member and fashion designer celebrated her 50th birthday earlier this week, and marked the milestone on Saturday, April 20, with a fabulous (and star-studded!) bash.

Victoria arrived at the party — which was held at Oswald’s, a members-only club in London — in a sheer mint green gown, and walked on crutches, which recently became a surprise fixture in her closet due to a foot injury.

SplashNews Victoria Beckham arrives at her 50th birthday party in London

She was, of course, flanked by other members of the tight-knit Beckham clan, including husband David Beckham, daughter Harper, 12, and her three sons: Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19.

The Beckham family let their mom shine on her special day, dressing formally but keeping their birthday bash attire to a muted, black-and-white palette.

SplashNews David Beckham arrives at wife Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday

Also photographed outside the venue were two of Victoria's fellow Spice Girls!

Geri Halliwell-Turner (a.k.a. Ginger Spice) arrived to the party with Posh Spice in a strapless white dress with bow details.

Mel B (Scary Spice herself) stepped out in a bright red gown, and seemingly nodded to her Spice Girls days — and specifically, her affinity for animal prints — with a pair of leopard-print heels and a matching shoulder bag.

Another guest from the music world was Marc Anthony, who arrived at the birthday bash hand-in-hand with wife Nadia Ferreira.

Hollywood's elite also showed out for Victoria’s celebration, and leading the pack was none other than Tom Cruise, who donned a tux and bow tie for the occasion.

SplashNews Marc Anthony and his wife Nadia Ferreira arrive at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party

The Mission: Impossible star was photographed grinning ear-to-ear as he strolled into Oswald’s.

Eva Longoria and husband José "Pepe" Bastón were also seen dressed to the nines at the celebration, along with Jason Statham, who was joined by his fiancée, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

As a longtime friend of both Victoria and David, Gordon Ramsay was also on the guest list.

SplashNews Tom Cruise arrives at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party in London

The celebrity chef arrived at the club to celebrate Victoria — and brought his wife, Tana Ramsay, as his date!

The day before her birthday, Victoria shared a message of reflection on Instagram, writing, “As I get ready to step into 50 (in heels, of course!), I feel so incredibly blessed to have reached this milestone.”

“Blessed, but also accomplished and deeply content. Not just of where I am as a woman, but of how far my fashion and beauty brands have come,” she continued. “My ambition was always to empower women and make them feel like the best version of themselves. To me, that meant trusting my instinct and never compromising on my creative vision.”

In the same post, the designer said her career pivots — from Spice Girls star to fashion designer to beauty mogul — have taught her to “dream big.”

SplashNews Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsey arrive at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday

“I believe that you can be many things,” she wrote. “A pop star, a mother, a wife, a designer… My passion has always been to dream big, then dream even bigger! Believe in yourself first — everyone else will follow.”

She also shouted out David for his support throughout their 25 years of marriage, as well as their four children, writing that “if you’re really lucky, you’ll find someone who believes in you even more than you do.”

“@DavidBeckham, I’m forever grateful for your unconditional love and support, and for our beautiful children. @BrooklynPeltzBeckham, @RomeoBeckham, @CruzBeckham, #HarperSeven, you complete me,” she wrote. “I’m so proud, so in awe of the kind, hard-working, talented individuals you are all becoming.”

