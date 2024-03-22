Tom DeLonge Suffers Heat Stroke at Blink-182 Show in Paraguay: 'Wobbled to the Side of the Stage and Vomited for a Bit'

The guitarist/singer shared his "super fun" experience on Instagram Thursday

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2023 in Indio, California

Tom DeLonge had a mishap this week at "the rock show."

On Thursday, the Blink-182 musician, 48, shared on Instagram that he suffered heat stroke during the band's concert at Asunciónico in Paraguay this week.

"This was about 1 min before heat stroke hit," DeLonge captioned the post, alongside a photo of him facing the audience. "Fell to my knees, everything went blurry, then wobbled to the side of the stage and vomited for a bit. Super fun. @markhoppus and @travisbarker made up for the lost time… man, this was not something I’ve ever felt before. 95 Degrees at a 11pm on stage. But… I made it back and finished the show. Cause that’s what Navy Seals do… @blink182."



In fan-captured footage of the performance, the "Adam's Song" artist can be seen crouching down over his guitar near the side of the stage during Blink-182's 11th track in the set list, "More Than You Know," before he needed to take a break.

In the meantime, Mark Hoppus aimed to "keep the show rolling," telling Travis Barker to "go apes---" on the drums to kill time.

A few minutes later, the guitarist/singer returned to the stage and the group began playing "Happy Holidays, You Bastard" and continued to blister through 16 more songs in the set before wrapping up the gig.



Estevan Oriol/Getty Blink-182 in 2011

Blink-182 is currently in the midst of their South America tour dates. They are set to perform at Lollapalooza Brazil Friday night before they trek to Mexico for a string of dates.

On June 20, the band will kick off their One More Time tour in the U.S. with a show at the Kia Center in Orlando.

They will also perform in cities and venues including Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, New York City’s Citi Field, Boston’s Fenway Park, among others, before wrapping up in Toronto on Aug. 15. In their hometown of San Diego, the trio will take the stage at Petco Park stadium.

Blink-182 released their ninth studio album One More Time in October 2023 via Columbia Records.

