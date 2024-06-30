Tony Hawk on Unretiring for the 2028 Olympics: 'I Don't Think You Want to See Me Competing When I'm 60' (Exclusive)

Hawk tells PEOPLE the inclusion of the sport at the Olympics "is great for the international growth and equality of skateboarding"

Bennett Raglin/Getty Tony Hawk

Tony Hawk is staying retired.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE tied to his new partnership with Starbucks, the skateboarding star, 56, opens up about how he has no plans to unretire — even for the 2028 Olympics.

"I don't think you want to see me competing when I'm 60," he says with a laugh. "That's probably not going to bode well."

Still, Hawk admits, "But I'll definitely be there as a fan."

Don Arnold/WireImage Tony Hawk

Skateboarding will be included at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Hawk tells PEOPLE that the continued inclusion of the sport "is great for the international growth and equality of skateboarding."

"People think that somehow the Olympics, I don't know, sanitizes what we do. But the competitions are run exactly like they have been for the last 30, 40 years," he continues. "So it's not like they're reinventing the wheel or that they're creating competition in our sport, it's just that now it's more accessible and has a wider audience."

"I'm hugely proud. I'm proud that it's there, and I love that a kid who chooses to skate now knows that there is support for them," Hawk adds.



Phillip Faraone/Getty Tony Hawk

The sport made its debut at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, in 2021. (The worldwide sporting event was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

At the 2020 Games, Team USA took home two bronze medals. Japan, meanwhile, ranked first with three gold medals, one silver medal and one bronze medal. Australia earned one gold medal, Brazil earned three silver medals and the United Kingdom earned one bronze medal.

