‘Top Boy’ Star Jasmine Jobson Wants To Make Jaq Spin-Off Series: “If Netflix Are On It, I’m Down”

Fresh from winning her BAFTA TV Award for Best Supporting Actress, Top Boy star Jasmine Jobson said she is not done with playing Jaq Lawrence.

Speaking at the winners’ press conference, Jaq told Deadline that she wanted to be part of a Top Boy spin-off series featuring her character.

“Netflix haven’t come to me. All I will say is: if Netflix are on it, I’m down [for it],” she said. “I was struggling to let go of Jaq, so if they want to bring it back, let’s do it, but it’s out of my hands.”

Jobson was overwhelmed by her BAFTA win, saying she spent time backstage crying after collecting her gong. It was a case of third time lucky after she was nominated for Top Boy in 2020 and 2023.

Top Boy creator Ronan Bennett said in January that he was in talks with Netflix over a potential new show featuring Jaq, but was uncertain whether it would be produced.

“You just never know if they’re going to get made,” he added. “And in fact, most shows that are developed actually don’t get made. You can write the script and, for whatever reason, they don’t get made. So you end up looking like a bit of a fool for mentioning it. But I have hopes that this will work.”

Other conversations between the creative team have taken place over whether to pen a prequel, Top Boy movie or stage musical, he added, although these are in their very early stages.

“I think that the world of Top Boy, the world that we jointly created, is so rich, it’s so deep, and it has that fanatical following that it’s something that still has life in it,” added Bennett. “Some shows reach their end, and you kind of go, ‘Thank god they’ve ended, I love that show, but they’ve run out of steam’. But I do feel that there’s more juice to squeeze from Top Boy.”

