Tori Roloff Celebrates Son Josiah's 2nd Birthday: 'The Lord Knew We Needed You'

"I’m just praying he feels loved and celebrated,” the 'Little People, Big World' star said

Tori Roloff/Instagram Zach, Josiah and Tori Roloff

Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff’s youngest child has turned 2!

On Tuesday, April 30, the mother of three, 32, celebrated her baby boy turning a year older.

“Happy birthday to our sweet Josiah Luke,” Tori began in the caption to her Instagram carousel. “You are the most entertaining, silly, stubborn, sweet, loveable dude.”

“The lord knew we needed you. He knew how much joy you’d bring to our lives every single day. You are ready to adventure and just need those little legs to catch up to everyone!!” Tori continued in her tribute.

Related: Zach and Tori Roloff Announce Exit from Little People, Big World After 25 Seasons: 'That Chapter Has Closed'

She referred to her son as “the definition of a daddy’s boy” who doesn’t pay attention to anyone else if his father, 33, is in the room.

Tori Roloff Instagram Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff with their kids Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah

“You put up with a lot of wrestling and hair styling from your siblings and let mom get cuddles in when they’re needed!” she said of Josiah.

Tori also confessed that his birthday looked a bit different this year because “Mom and dad are sick. Mom threw out her back. And the house is torn apart to finish repairing the broken pipe we had.”

She went more in-depth in her Instagram Stories the day before, sharing a photo of festive birthday decorations with text written over it saying the family “ended up at urgent care to help Zach” and that their “floors are being reinstalled.”

Tori Roloff / Instagram Tori Roloff celebrates son Josiah's 2nd birthday

“I have this guilt about tomorrow and how Josiah will (or if) he’ll even remember it but I’m just praying he feels loved and celebrated,” the snapshot read.

“But Si guy we love you so much bigger than today and we will celebrate properly ASAP,” her main post on Tuesday concluded.

The Little People, Big World stars, who have been married since 2015, also share son Jackson Kyle Roloff, 6, and daughter Lilah Ray Roloff, 4.

TLC Tori and Zach Roloff with their kids

In a recent episode of the long-running TLC reality series, Zach opened up about having the dwarfism conversation with Jackson.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"He was kinda just confused. He was like, 'Why aren't other people dwarfs?' And I said, 'That's because of how God made you and this and that,' " Zach said. "He kinda laughed. He almost thought I was name-calling him."

Later, in a confessional, Zach added, “You know it's coming, you know the questions are gonna come and the curiosity about themselves, but I don't have it planned out in my head. It's just kind of however my kids bring it up."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.