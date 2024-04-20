Tori Spelling Reveals She Peed in Her Son’s Diaper While Stuck in Traffic: ‘Please God, Something’

”One time when Beau still was wearing diapers, I had to pee really bad,” the actress started her story on her podcast

tori spelling/Instagram Tori Spelling and baby Beau

Tori Spelling is recalling a time when she took a desperate measure while stuck in traffic!

On the April 19 episode of her misSPELLING podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress, 50, shared a funny memory about how being a mom to a young child saved her while she was stuck in Los Angeles traffic.

While talking about her “OG Balenciaga” bag that she named “Tori Poppins” because of the amount of items it holds that come in handy in an emergency, Spelling revealed, “Oh my God, one time at band camp, one time when Beau still was wearing diapers, I had to pee really bad.”

Tori Spelling/ Instagram Tori Spelling and her son Beau.

Related: Tori Spelling Thinks Andy Cohen Hasn't Asked Her to Join RHOBH 'Cause I'm Broke': 'Let’s Be Real'



The podcaster was stuck on the 101 Freeway, which is known for extreme traffic.

"And I was like, 'I'm not going to make it home.' So I literally reached back in my Tori Poppins bag, and I'm like something, please God, something," she told a friend on the episode.

"And I went through and I'm like, aha, a diaper. And I literally put like on a diaper and pissed in my pants in Beau's diaper. It really comes in handy, you guys.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Tori Spelling at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1.

Related: All About Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Kids

Spelling shares five kids with her estranged husband Dean McDermott, whom she filed for divorce from in March: Liam Aaron McDermott, 17, Stella Doreen, 15, Hattie Margaret, 12, Finn Davey, 11 and Beau Dean, 7. She’s also close with her stepson Jack, 25, whom McDermott shares with his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

On an earlier episode of her podcast, she revealed that she's so close with her youngest son Beau that he stands in the room with her while she's using the bathroom.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Stella Spelling, Tori Spelling, Beau Spelling, Dean McDermott, Finn Spelling and Hattie Spelling in 2023.

"Beau still stands there and stares and talks to me while I'm pooping," the BH90210 actress confessed. "I think I function better with people."

"Is that co-dependent?" the mom asked herself, answering, "Yes. Cool."

Spelling's mom Candy Spelling, who got closer to the actress amid her recent marital struggles, recently told PEOPLE that "everything's good" in her family.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.