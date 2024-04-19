Tori Spelling reveals she tried Ozempic, Mounjaro after birth of 5th child

Tori Spelling is getting candid about her experience with weight loss drugs after giving birth.

The 50-year-old actress shared on episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast Tuesday that she tried diabetes medications Ozempic and Mounjaro after her fifth child, son Beau, was born in 2017.

"I tried Ozempic and it didn't work for me," she revealed. "So I went on Mounjaro, which did do the trick and I did lose weight."

Ozempic is the brand name of semaglutide, just one of many in a drug class known as incretins, which helps suppress appetite and is approved to treat chronic obesity in people with type 2 diabetes. Mounjaro is a brand of tirzepatide, which is also used to reduce appetite for diabetes patients.

Spelling said now that "everyone admits" to doing weight loss drugs, she doesn't feel "shamed" by sharing her experience.

Tori Spelling revealed she went on weight loss medication after giving birth to her son in 2017.

The "Beverly Hills: 90210" star said she was "really fortunate" to lose the baby weight after giving birth to her other four children but "couldn't lose the weight" after trying exercise and intermittent fasting.

"At my heaviest, I was 120 pounds my entire life. And after Beau, I was 160 pounds," she continued, noting that her doctor told her it was just due to age.

She added: "I did whatever anyone told me to do that was safe and it just wasn’t working. The weight wouldn’t come off."

Eventually, Spelling said her doctor prescribed her Mounjaro and hormones at the same time leading to her weight loss.

"I’m no longer on it but I did lose weight and I haven’t been on it since the end of January," she said. "I had hit my ideal weight and I felt like I didn't want to get any thinner."

Many celebrities have been scrutinized over their decision to take weight loss drugs, something Oprah Winfrey discussed in her ABC special, "An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution" in March.

"I have to say that I took on the shame that the world gave to me. For 25 years, making fun of my weight was national sport," Winfrey said.

The TV mogul, who in December admitted to using weight loss medication, empathized with the guests who shared why they turned to prescription medications such as Ozempic, Mounjaro, Victoza and Wegovy.

"This is what I got for the first time after I took the medication. All these years, I thought all of the people who never had to diet were just using their willpower, and they were for some reason stronger than me," Winfrey said. "And now I realize: y'all weren't even thinking about the food! It's not that you had the willpower; you weren't obsessing about it!"

Obesity increases the risk for about 200 diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, asthma, hypertension, arthritis, sleep apnea and many types of cancer. Substantial weight loss is generally associated with health improvement, but that has not yet been shown with these medications.

Over the past year, weight loss drugs have become a part of our cultural lexicon, as more and more A-listers have slowly started to share their experiences − both positive and negative − with these medications.

Experts told USA TODAY it could be a turning point in how our culture views weight loss medication and continues a healthy trend of transparency when it comes to celebrity body transformations.

"Many celebrities look good naturally, but many also have work done. And when they're not honest about it, I think they're being unethical because they're in the spotlight," Dr. Daniel Barrett, a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, previously told USA TODAY.

"They ... have a moral obligation to be transparent about anything they've had done that helps them achieve a certain look," Barrett added.

