Tori Spelling Says She Once Had an Outstanding $80,000 Storage Unit Bill and Her Items Were Auctioned Off

"It just catches up with you if you don’t pay it," the actress says on the new episode of her podcast 'misSpelling'

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling has a storied history with storage units.

In the latest episode of her podcast misSpelling, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum recalls, “My mom had storage units, so I grew up knowing that world. You know, everything gets put into a storage unit.”

When Tori moved out on her own at age 18, she says she started collecting more belongings and storing them in units at Wetzel & Sons, the same company used by her mother, Candy Spelling.

She eventually had “massive amounts of storage units.” She estimates there were 50 that were the size of “shipping containers.”

“At one point when I couldn’t pay it … ‘cause we had done small payments and it was adding up, and then it just catches up with you if you don’t pay it. I had an outstanding bill of $80,000.”

“So they auctioned it all off,” she says. “They took it all. But they were really kind at Wetzel & Sons and they sent me my personal memorabilia and my stuff from my childhood and my dad and stuff. So I got that back, which, duh, I promptly put into a new storage unit.”

Facebook Tori Spelling during a recent visit to her storage units

Tori, 50, recorded the April 11 episode of her podcast from the four storage units she currently uses.

“I’m not a hoarder; I’m a collector,” she said, adding that she’s hanging on to 90210 memorabilia and ‘90s fashion items.

“I have all my kids’ memories. I have everything from my 18-year marriage, everything until, I guess, a year ago when we had to escape the house with mold and everything was put into storage,” she continued. “But anyway, [I] didn’t have the money to pay for the units.”

Related: Tori Spelling Admits She Hasn't 'Pooped or Peed Alone in 18 Years' — and Son Beau, 7, 'Stands There' with Her

“A very kind human stopped it from going up for auction,” Tori added, explaining that iHeartRadio producer Amy Sugarman paid for two of the units to be opened.

Story continues

However, she was disappointed to discover that it was mostly her estranged husband Dean McDermott’s things in the units.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and their children

Related: Tori Spelling Says She Felt Relief When Dean McDermott Asked for Divorce: 'I Didn’t Have the Balls to Leave'

Tori filed for divorce from McDermott, 57, in March, after the couple announced their split in June 2023.

Amid their divorce, the pair are still spending family time together.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On the April 8 episode of misSpelling, Tori shared that she and McDermott still have family dinners that McDermott’s new girlfriend, Lily Calo, also joins.

“I like Lily a lot,” Tori said while talking about the gatherings. “It's not bad. It's just you know, it's different. Right?”

“Dean is a very good-looking man,” she continued. “That has never changed. I think it just… there was so much resentment built up that I couldn't go back to that.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.