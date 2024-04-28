Tornado watch affecting North Texas until 3 a.m. Sunday, according to the NWS

On Saturday at 11:48 p.m. the NWS Fort Worth TX issued a tornado watch in effect until Sunday at 3 a.m. The watch is for Eastland, Palo Pinto and Wise counties.

Tips for finding shelter during a tornado

To ensure your safety during a tornado, remember that acting promptly is crucial, according to the NWS. Stay informed about tornado watches and warnings through regular updates on local news or a NOAA Weather Radio.

• If you are indoors: In the event of a tornado warning, seek shelter in your basement, safe room, or an interior room without windows. If possible, bring your pets along with you.

• If you are at your workplace or school: Follow your tornado drill protocol and make your way to the designated tornado shelter area. Maintain a safe distance from windows and avoid seeking refuge in large open rooms like cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.

• If you are outside: In the event of an approaching tornado, seek immediate refuge inside a secure building. Remember that sheds, storage facilities, mobile homes, and tents are not safe options.

• If you are in a vehicle: Being in a vehicle during a tornado is not safe. The best course of action is to drive to the closest shelter. If you are unable to make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head, or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

Is your emergency kit prepared in case of a tornado?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends keeping the following items in a basic disaster supplies kit:

• Water, one gallon per person for at least three days

• Food, at least a three-day supply

• Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

• Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

• Flashlight

• First-aid kit

• Whistle

• Dust mask to filter contaminated air

• Plastic sheeting and duct tape, for shelter purposes

• Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties

• Manual can opener for food

• Local maps

Source: The National Weather Service