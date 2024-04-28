UPDATE: Tornado watch affecting North Texas until 3 a.m. Sunday, according to the NWS

On Sunday at 1 a.m. an updated tornado watch was issued by the NWS Fort Worth TX in effect until 3 a.m. The watch is for Cooke, Eastland, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Stephens, Wise and Young counties.

Tips for staying safe during a tornado

The NWS emphasizes the importance of acting quickly to stay safe during a tornado. Keep yourself informed about tornado watches and warnings by staying connected to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio.

• If you are indoors: If you are in a tornado warning, go to your basement, safe room or an interior room away from windows. Don’t forget pets if time allows.

• If you are at your workplace or school: Follow your tornado drill protocol and make your way to the designated tornado shelter area. Maintain a safe distance from windows and avoid seeking refuge in large open rooms like cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.

• If you are outside: In case of an approaching tornado, quickly seek shelter inside a safe building. Keep in mind that sheds, storage facilities, mobile homes, and tents are not safe options.

• If you are in a vehicle: Remaining inside a vehicle during a tornado is unsafe. The best plan of action is to drive to the nearest shelter. If you are unable to reach a safe shelter, either crouch down in your car and protect your head, or abandon the vehicle and seek shelter in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

Is your emergency kit prepared in case of a tornado?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends keeping the following items in a basic disaster supplies kit:

• Water, one gallon per person for at least three days

• Food, at least a three-day supply

• Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

• Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

• Flashlight

• First-aid kit

• Whistle

• Dust mask to filter contaminated air

• Plastic sheeting and duct tape, for shelter purposes

• Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties

• Manual can opener for food

• Local maps

Source: The National Weather Service