UPDATE: Tornado watch affecting North Texas until 3 a.m. Sunday, according to the NWS
On Sunday at 1 a.m. an updated tornado watch was issued by the NWS Fort Worth TX in effect until 3 a.m. The watch is for Cooke, Eastland, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Stephens, Wise and Young counties.
Tips for staying safe during a tornado
The NWS emphasizes the importance of acting quickly to stay safe during a tornado. Keep yourself informed about tornado watches and warnings by staying connected to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio.
• If you are indoors: If you are in a tornado warning, go to your basement, safe room or an interior room away from windows. Don’t forget pets if time allows.
• If you are at your workplace or school: Follow your tornado drill protocol and make your way to the designated tornado shelter area. Maintain a safe distance from windows and avoid seeking refuge in large open rooms like cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.
• If you are outside: In case of an approaching tornado, quickly seek shelter inside a safe building. Keep in mind that sheds, storage facilities, mobile homes, and tents are not safe options.
• If you are in a vehicle: Remaining inside a vehicle during a tornado is unsafe. The best plan of action is to drive to the nearest shelter. If you are unable to reach a safe shelter, either crouch down in your car and protect your head, or abandon the vehicle and seek shelter in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine.
Is your emergency kit prepared in case of a tornado?
The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends keeping the following items in a basic disaster supplies kit:
• Water, one gallon per person for at least three days
• Food, at least a three-day supply
• Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery
• Battery-powered or hand-crank radio
• Flashlight
• First-aid kit
• Whistle
• Dust mask to filter contaminated air
• Plastic sheeting and duct tape, for shelter purposes
• Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties
• Manual can opener for food
• Local maps
Source: The National Weather Service