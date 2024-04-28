Tornadoes kill 4 in Oklahoma and leave trail of destruction, including thousands without power

The Canadian Press
·4 min read

SULPHUR, Okla. (AP) — Tornadoes killed at least four people in Oklahoma and left thousands without power Sunday after a destructive outbreak of severe weather flattened buildings in the heart of one rural town and injured dozens of people.

Nearly 30,000 people remained without electricity after tornadoes began late Saturday night. The destruction was extensive in Sulphur, a town of about 5,000 people, where many downtown buildings were reduced to rubble and roofs were sheared off houses across a 15-block radius.

“You just can't believe the destruction,” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said during a visit to the hard-hit town. “It seems like every business downtown has been destroyed.”

Stitt said about 30 people were injured in Sulphur alone. Dozens of reported tornadoes have wreaked havoc in the nation's midsection since Friday, with flood watches and warnings in effect Sunday for Oklahoma and other states — including Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Texas.

Authorities said the tornado in Sulphur began in a city park before tearing through the downtown, flipping cars and ripping the roofs and walls off brick buildings. Windows and doors were blown out of structures that remained standing.

Stitt said one of the victims was found in the bar in Sulphur, where about 20 people were sheltering inside when the storm hit. The injured were taken to the hospital and released.

Carolyn Goodman traveled to Sulphur from the nearby town of Ada in search of her former sister-in-law, who Goodman said was at a local bar before just before the tornado hit the area.

“The bar was destroyed,” Goodman said. “I know they probably won’t find her alive ... but I hope she is still alive.”

In Oklahoma, a tornado ripped through Holdenville, a town of about 5,000 people, late Saturday, killing two people, and injuring four others, Hughes County Emergency Medical Services said. Another person was killed along Interstate 35 near the southern Oklahoma city of Marietta, according to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management. A hospital was damaged in the town and authorities closed an interstate at the state line with Texas due to overturned vehicles and downed power lines.

In Holdenville, houses were demolished and road signs were bent to the ground in the community roughly 80 miles (130 kilometers) from Oklahoma City. The sound of chainsaws could be heard in the distance as workers began tackling the damage.

Stitt issued an executive order Sunday declaring a state of emergency in 12 counties due to the fallout from the severe weather as crews worked to clear debris and assess damage from the severe storms that downed power lines

Nearly 30,000 customers were without power in Oklahoma as of midday Sunday, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks electric utility outages. In Texas, nearly 52,000 customers were without power.

At the Sulphur High School gym, families took cover from the storm late Saturday as tornadoes ravaged the area. Jackalyn Wright said she and her family sheltered at the school’s gym and heard what sounded like a helicopter as the tornado touched down over them. Chad Smith, 43, said people ran into the gym as the wind picked up, the rain started coming faster and the doors slammed shut. “Just give me a beer and a lawn chair and I will sit outside and watch it,” Smith said. Intead, he took cover.

Residents in other states were also digging out from storm damage. A tornado in suburban Omaha, Nebraska, demolished homes and businesses Saturday as it moved for miles through farmland and into subdivisions, then slammed an Iowa town.

The tornado damage began Friday afternoon near Lincoln, Nebraska. An industrial building in Lancaster County was hit, causing it to collapse with 70 people inside. Several were trapped, but everyone was evacuated, and the three injuries were not life-threatening, authorities said.

One or possibly two tornadoes then spent around an hour creeping toward Omaha, leaving behind damage consistent with an EF3 twister, with winds of 135 to 165 mph (217 to 265 kph), said Chris Franks, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Omaha office.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds spent Saturday touring the damage and arranging for assistance for the damaged communities. Formal damage assessments are still underway, but the states plan to seek federal help.

___

Associated Press journalists Acacia Coronado in Austin, Texas, and Sophia Tareen in Chicago contributed to this report.

Ken Miller, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Mississauga man dead after road rage leads to multiple vehicle crash: OPP

    A 21-year-old man from Mississauga is dead after crashing into another car during a road rage incident Friday evening, Ontario Provincial Police say. Provincial police responded to the call around 5:30 p.m. Friday for a six vehicle collision on Highway 400 near Simcoe Road 89 in Innisfil, Ont.Police say two vehicles were "road raging" while travelling southbound. Then, the 21-year-old driver crossed the centre median of the highway and hit a pickup truck travelling north, according to OPP, causi

  • 'There's no water': This duck hunter in Fort Smith, N.W.T., went out and found no ducks

    Earl Evans has been duck hunting in the springtime around Fort Smith, N.W.T., for 50 years. This past week, he and a friend went out to their usual spot, about 15 kilometres west of the community in the Slave River wetlands. And for the first time, Evans returned home from that hunt without a single duck. "We stopped and looked around and everything was just still, just dead," Evans said. "It felt like we were on the moon.""That's the most devastating feeling in the world for a person that likes

  • Edmonton Queer History: How a yearbook quote made national news back in 1985

    Ian Paterson wanted to pen down a simple dream in his yearbook quote, to "eventually settle down in a quiet suburb with a tall, rich, hunky man with a bushy moustache."It seems simple now, but in 1985, when 2SLGBTQ+ rights were not what they are today and AIDS hysteria was at its peak, this statement from a high school student was so controversial that it made the news. 38 years later, the story — printed in a small segment of a newspaper — is discovered by Remi Baker, a research assistant with

  • New York D.A. Fails to Stop for Speeding Ticket, Swears at Police Officer: 'I Understand the Law Better Than You'

    In bodycam footage of the exchange, District Attorney Sandra Doorley admitted to going 20 miles per hour over the speed limit and said, “I don’t really care"

  • Millions in the Midwest under storm watches as Nebraska and Iowa communities reel from devastating tornadoes

    One day after destructive tornadoes plowed through Nebraska and Iowa, millions of people in parts of Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma were under tornado watches Saturday evening.

  • Sneaky, late-April snow could catch B.C., Alberta drivers off guard

    Even though May is just days away, wintry weather isn't finished with parts of B.C. and Alberta. A burst of snow could disrupt travel this week, so plan ahead and brace for slow commutes

  • Humidity brings severe storm risk in Southern Ontario

    As humidity levels rise, Southern Ontario faces an increased risk of severe storms. These storms could bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and potentially dangerous lightning. Stay informed and prepared as meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides updates.

  • B.C. man captures video of 2 bear cubs waking from winter slumber

    A winter walk paid off months later for a Prince George, B.C., family who captured footage of a family of bears waking up from hibernation. Serge Wolf lives on a rural property with his wife and two children in the north-central B.C. city, about 500 kilometres north of Vancouver. Wolf and his family were hiking through the woods in January when his four-year-old daughter noticed a hole in the ground. "I thought immediately, well, it has to be a den," Wolf said. His suspicions were confirmed when

  • Former Marine’s family paid $1.8 million after he was killed by Franklin County deputy

    “I often find myself awake at night thinking about the evidence and wondering what really happened to my son .....”

  • Southern California woman pleads guilty in $150-million counterfeit postage scheme

    Lijuan 'Angela' Chen pleaded guilty to defrauding the United States Postal Service out of more than $150 million.

  • Father Who Drove His Family Of 4 Off Cliff Suffered Psychotic Break, Doctors Say

    On April 24, two doctors for the defense testified that Dharmesh Arvind Patel experienced an episode that led him to believe that his children may be sex trafficked

  • Toronto police lay murder charge after man falls from downtown balcony

    Toronto police say they've charged a local man with second-degree murder after a man fell from a downtown balcony earlier this week. They say officers were called to a building in the area of Church Street and Shuter Street late Wednesday evening. They say 38-year-old Ryan Williams fell from a balcony and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police shared no details about what led to Williams's death, but said today a 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with one count o

  • 17-Year-Old Found Dead at Ex-Cop's Home Identified as His Girlfriend and Mother to Their Child

    The woman, Angelica Santos, is believed to have been stabbed to death by former police officer Elias Huizar

  • Fuel fraud investigation leads B.C. police to drug operation

    Police in Delta, B.C. said an initial investigation into suspected fuel fraud led them to a much more serious crime ring, involving a drug lab and a marijuana growing operation.Nearly 50 charges, ranging from fraud under $5,000 to possessing guns and trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA, were laid this week against five men allegedly involved in the ring.The Delta Police Department (DPD) first began an investigation into fraudulent fuel cards being used in February 2023, they said in a

  • Man sexually assaults girl who got separated from group at Chicago museum, cops say

    The 10-year-old was in a bathroom when the man crawled into her stall, Illinois officials say.

  • Weinstein attorney: Judge should reconsider allowing Trump’s other cases

    The attorney who recently won Harvey Weinstein’s New York appeal, Arthur Aidala, says in the wake of that decision, Judge Juan Merchan should reconsider if Trump’s other cases can be admitted if he testifies.

  • Mortuary Worker Admits Selling 24 Boxes of Body Parts that She Took from Cadavers

    Candace Chapman Scott, 37, pleaded guilty to transporting body parts across state lines and conspiring to commit mail fraud

  • Harvey Weinstein hospitalized after his return to New York from upstate prison

    NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer said Saturday that the onetime movie mogul has been hospitalized for a battery of tests after his return to New York City following an appeals court ruling nullifying his 2020 rape conviction. Attorney Arthur Aidala said Weinstein was moved to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after his arrival on Friday to city jails. “They examined him and sent him to Bellevue. It seems like he needs a lot of help, physically. He’s got a lot of problems. He’s getting all

  • Ontario NDP will defy keffiyeh ban if Ford doesn't step in: Stiles

    Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles has given Premier Doug Ford a deadline to step in and reverse the ban on the wearing of keffiyehs at the provincial legislature or else she says the NDP will defy the ban. In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, Stiles said Ford has until May 6 to reverse the ban. That date is when the legislature is scheduled to resume sitting. "We've been working to reverse the keffiyeh ban inside the walls of Queen's Park, but Doug Ford's MPPs keep blocking us," Stiles said i

  • Tornado outbreak leads to winter weather for Canadians

    The same system responsible for multiple tornadoes on Friday across Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa will run into arctic air over northern Ontario, resulting in winter weather from Winnipeg to Lake Superior