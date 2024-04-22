Toronto FC looks to make moves as transfer window closes, reveals Laryea as third DP

The Canadian Press
·4 min read

Toronto FC is in discussions to bring in a player and move another out before Major League Soccer's primary transfer window closes Tuesday.

General manager Jason Hernandez says the two moves are not related, however.

Hernandez also revealed that the club has made fullback Richie Laryea its third designated player. While Jonathan Osorio is listed on the club website as a DP, the GM said the club captain had agreed to restructure his contract to fit under the salary cap as a non-designated player.

Toronto had to be roster-compliant on Feb. 23, the eve of the regular season.

Under league rules, only US$683,750 of a designated player's pay counts against the club's salary budget of US$5.47 million (although devices like general and targeted allocation money allows clubs to reduce salary costs on the books).

Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi are the team's other designated players. Insigne was the league's second-highest-paid player last season at US$15.4 million while Bernardeschi ranked No. 5 at US$6.295 million.

Osorio's salary of US$1.4 million last season was third-highest on the club payroll.

Laryea spent 2023 on loan from England's Nottingham Forest, first with Toronto and then Vancouver at a salary of US$1.436 million, according to the MLS Players Association. TFC reacquired the fullback/wingback in late February.

The price of getting Laryea back was such that the team needed to give him the DP tag to accommodate the "bulk of the transfer fee," said Hernandez.

Laryea is currently sidelined after undergoing hamstring surgery.

The team does not have to use the DP tag on Osorio and won't have to use it on Laryea either after this season, the GM added, so the club will have an open designated player spot next year.

The lack of transparency over Laryea as a DP evokes memories of a decade ago, when TFC announced it had sold Canadian international defender Doneil Henry to a club in Cyprus six months earlier. Since the sale wasn't announced at the time and Henry remained with Toronto on loan for the remainder of the season, no one knew of the transaction until the club finally came clean.

Henry never ended up playing for Apollon Limassol, moving instead to England's West Ham in early 2015.

Asked to characterize the player the club is targeting to bring in, Hernandez said he would be similar to Honduran midfielder Deybi Flores who signed in January — "a guy at a good age, of a good pedigree, that we imagine to be with us for several years, someone who's going to be a core starter for us week in and week out and really impact winning."

While he declined to detail what position the player is, he noted the cost of bringing in an elite striker and said the club is not looking to bring in a new designated player in the next 36 hours.

Hernandez said he hoped to get the player in sooner than later given the club's recent spate of injuries.

"So any reinforcements we can bring at this moment of time, I think, will do us a lot of good," he said.

Hernandez suggested more moves lie ahead as the club tries to get the right roster for the current coaching regime and management gets a better look at what it currently has as injured players return to action. That includes loan moves.

"Sometimes MLS can be a little bit of a slow-turning ship as far as roster evolution works, just because of all the different intricacies, complexities and constants on out roster and what we're able to do or not do according to the rules," he said.

Hernandez also confirmed the club will keep paying Adama Diomande's salary until he lands with another club. The 34-year-old Norwegian forward, who was waived in February, earned US$585,000 last season.

As for the long injury list this season, with Insigne among those sidelined, Hernandez says the club has brought in longtime Canada Soccer physiotherapist Greg Bay as a consultant and taken "a bunch of steps … to try to reassess and re-address how we're approaching our medical department holistically."

Toronto, which finished bottom of the league last season at 4-20-10, currently sits fifth in the Eastern Conference at 4-4-1 under John Herdman.

"We feel real positive about call it the foundational steps we've taken … but we understand there's a lot of work to do and a long way to go," said Hernandez.

In other league news, Atlanta United announced Monday that it has hired former Toronto FC coach Javier Perez as its director of methodology, a newly created position to replace academy director.

Toronto promoted Perez from assistant coach to interim head coach when Chris Armas was fired after a 1-8-2 start to the 2021 season. Perez coached the rest of the campaign but did not return the next season when Bob Bradley was put in charge as head coach and sporting director.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on X platform, formerly known as Twitter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2024.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Leave Caitlin Alone! Ex-NFL Player Targets Star Again

    Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty ImagesAntonio Brown just can’t stop posting about Caitlin Clark.The WNBA’s No. 1 draft pick this season blocked Brown on X on Thursday, after he repeatedly posted creepy comments about her body. “Caitlin Clark looks like shе kееps it hairy,” he wrote in one post, which went viral on the platform.As an avid internet shit-stirrer, Brown shared a screenshot to X, to prove he’d been blocked. “Cracker of the day,” he wrote. “Blocked by Cousin It.”Cracker of the Day #CTESPN

  • Shooting victim was 'longtime friend' to Ontario's badminton community

    An Ottawa man who was shot dead Friday night is being remembered by his colleagues as a devoted badminton coach who'd been nationally recognized for his training efforts.Kevin Willington, 53, was killed at a house in Manor Park in what police consider to be a targeted killing."I am still processing the shock," said fellow badminton coach Janet Hugli in an email to CBC on the weekend.Emergency crews were called to the area just north of the Beechwood Cemetery in central Ottawa around 9:20 p.m. on

  • Update: RBC Heritage extends to Monday. Scheffler wins by 3 strokes at Hilton Head

    Sources: RBC Heritage will finish Monday morning but fans will need to watch on TV.

  • Leafs look regroup, solve Bruins' riddle in Game 2; Nylander's status remains unclear

    BOSTON — Sheldon Keefe's team was in a similar position 12 months ago. The Maple Leafs dropped their playoff opener to the Tampa Bay Lightning before roaring back to capture the Original Six franchise's first series in nearly two decades. A weight was finally lifted. The fan base rejoiced, if only briefly. Despite suffering a 5-1 loss in Boston to open this spring's Stanley Cup tournament, Toronto still — at least in some ways — finds itself in a slightly better spot compared to last year's curt

  • Barca could take legal action over 'phantom goal'

    Barcelona president Joan Laporta says he will not rule out taking legal action after Lamine Yamal's 'phantom goal' during El Clasico.

  • Mike Tyson appraises shirtless Ryan Garcia before fight: 'Have you been eating bricks?'

    Mike Tyson visits Ryan Garcia before the fight and a memorable exchange ensues before Garcia goes on to beat Devin Haney by majority decision.

  • Bear cubs scale Colorado ski-lift tower as onlookers watch in awe

    Footage from a Colorado ski resort shows the two young black bears ascending the gondola structure via its ladder.

  • Nelly Korda ties LPGA Tour record with 5th straight victory, wins Chevron Championship for 2nd major

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Nelly Korda etched her name in the LPGA Tour record books Sunday, winning her record-tying fifth straight tournament with a two-stroke victory in the Chevron Championship for her second major title. Korda joins Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2004-05) as the only players to win five consecutive LPGA events. Her previous major victory was in 2021 at the Women's PGA Championship. The top-ranked Korda shot a 3-under 69 in the final to outlast Maja Stark of Swede

  • Jamahal Hill offers curious perspective of UFC 300 KO sequence vs. Alex Pereira after referee intervention

    Jamahal Hill opened up about the knockout sequence against Alex Pereira in the UFC 300 main event, offering curious commentary.

  • In character: Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic shows up to game dressed like "Gru" from "Despicable Me"

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic arrived in character for a first-round playoff game Saturday night. That character was “Gru,” the protagonist from the “Despicable Me” movies. Jokic, the two-time NBA MVP for the Denver Nuggets, wore a similar outfit and signature wrap-around striped scarf as “Gru.” It was a hit on social media, with the Nuggets posting, "going to play basketball or going to steal the moon?” Jokic and the Nuggets opened their title defense against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Laker

  • 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

    Horschel goes over the $36 million mark in career earnings in his 333rd starts.

  • 2024 NFL mock draft: Six QBs make first-round cut as trade possibilities remain

    In his final 2024 NFL mock draft, USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis outlines the first-round landing spots for six quarterbacks.

  • Sebastian Steudtner says he has surfed the ‘unsurfable’ after drone technology measures 93.7-foot wave as world record

    German surfer Sebastian Steudtner may have broken his own record for riding the biggest wave in history earlier this year.

  • Swayman, DeBrusk power Bruins over Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 1

    BOSTON — The Maple Leafs fired four shots on Jeremy Swayman inside the first 90 seconds Saturday. The club was fishing the puck out of its net moments later after the Bruins capitalized on a mistake. Toronto got a 4-on-3 power play early in the second period that failed to connect before superstar Auston Matthews beat the Boston goaltender to a loose puck only to have his golden opportunity agonizingly find iron. The home side was up 2-0 a minute later. Mental errors, special teams, missed chanc

  • Yankees' Cortes learns pump fake pitch is actually illegal; pitches seven innings vs. Rays

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has told Yankees pitcher Nelson Cortes that his pump fake pitch to Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez is against the rules. Known for his deceiving leg kicks and windups, Cortes added another trick in his repertoire with a funky move to Giménez in the second inning last Sunday. He faked a throw by waving his left arm at Giménez, then raised a knee before finishing a pitch that Giménez fouled off. “My thought was that doesn’t feel legal, but pretty funny, I think the

  • Man United back in another FA Cup final against Man City after narrowly avoiding humiliation

    Manchester United set up another FA Cup final against fierce rival Manchester City in a way no one could ever have imagined. In a semifinal match on Sunday that will live long in the memory, United blew a three-goal lead against second-tier Coventry, was saved by the narrowest of offside calls by the VAR in stoppage time of extra time to keep the score at 3-3, then came from behind in a penalty shootout to advance to the May 25 title match back at Wembley Stadium. United's celebrations after Ras

  • Korda, Henderson both one shot back in Chevron Championship

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Nelly Korda was one shot off the lead at the Chevron Championship when the third round was suspended Saturday because of lightning in the area. Play at Carlton Woods was halted just before 3 p.m. and called for the day 2 1/2 hours later with dangerous conditions remaining. The third round of the LPGA's first major of the season will resume Sunday morning, with the final round scheduled to commence just before 9:30 a.m. Korda, who is trying to tie an LPGA Tour record w

  • WADA confirms it cleared Chinese swimmers who tested positive before Tokyo 2020

    Swimming Canada has issued a statement calling for more transparency following Saturday's revelation that 23 Chinese swimmers were cleared to compete at the Tokyo Olympics despite testing positive for a banned heart medication.The national governing body said it is "committed to clean sport and the strict enforcement of anti-doping rules to maintain a level playing field."Rules must be applied equitably across high performance sport, and exceptions must be communicated transparently. Doping can

  • Why Mike Tyson is a 'unicorn' according to ex-bodybuilder who trained former heavyweight champ

    Mike Tyson is training for his July fight date vs. Jake Paul. A recent video concerns some - but encourages others.

  • Roman Gabriel dies at 83. The first Filipino-American quarterback in NFL was MVP in 1969

    Roman Gabriel had big size and a big arm when he was the No. 2 draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 1962. Even while playing in an era of grinding it out on the ground, he still holds the Rams’ team record with 154 touchdown passes. Gabriel, the first Filipino-American quarterback in the NFL and the league MVP in 1969, died Saturday. He was 83. His son, Roman Gabriel III, announced his father’s death on social media, saying he died peacefully at home of natural causes. “We mourn the loss of Ram