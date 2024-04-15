Toronto police identify man killed in weekend shooting

Mohamud Abdi Duale, 32, died on Sunday after he was shot in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street near Weston Road. (Submitted by Toronto Police Service - image credit)

Toronto police have identified a man who was shot dead in the city's northwest on Sunday afternoon.

Mohamud Abdi Duale, 32, of Toronto, died after he was shot near Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street, near Weston Road, according to police.

Officers had been called to the scene for the sound of gunshots at about 4:50 p.m. A number of gunshots were heard, police said in a news release on Monday.

When officers arrived, they found Duale with gunshot wounds and they tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect or suspects fled the area and no suspect information has been released.

Duale is the city's 21st homicide victim of the year.

On Sunday evening, Det.-Sgt. Mike Taylor told reporters at the scene that he couldn't say if the shooting was targeted.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or who may have been driving in the area at the time and has dashboard camera footage, is urged to come forward.