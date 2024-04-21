Toronto police officer charged with assault, suspended

CBC
The Toronto Police Service has arrested and charged a police officer after he allegedly assaulted two women. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press - image credit)
The Toronto Police Service has arrested and charged a police officer after he allegedly assaulted two women. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press - image credit)

A Toronto police officer has been charged after an alleged assault on Saturday.

The Toronto Police Service said in a news release that it started an investigation on Saturday after a man went to an address, where he allegedly assaulted two women.

A 51-year-old constable with 25 years of service was arrested the same day and is charged with two counts of assault and being unlawfully in a dwelling house.

The officer has been suspended with pay, Toronto police say. He's due to appear in court on May 24.

