Toronto Public Health urges people to get vaccinated against mpox amidst rising cases

A health-care worker prepares a syringe filled with the mpox vaccine in Montreal. Toronto Public Health is advising eligible Torontonians to get vaccinated against mpox amidst rising cases in the city this year. (Christinne Muschi/Reuters - image credit)

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is advising people to get vaccinated against mpox amidst an increase in confirmed cases of this virus in the city this year.

Twenty-one cases of mpox, previously known as monkeypox, have been reported in Toronto this year, TPH said in a news release on Wednesday.

This is a notable increase from 2023, where 27 cases were reported for the entire year, according to the news release.

Mpox is a virus that spreads from person to person through contact with infected lesions, skin blisters, body fluids or respiratory secretions, TPH said.

The virus has "spread mostly between people who have had close/intimate or sexual contact with a person who has the virus — with gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men being most affected," TPH said.

None of the current cases in the city were fully vaccinated, TPH said.

Eligible people who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to get their first vaccine dose as soon as possible, with the second dose prescribed 28 days later, the news release said.

The vaccine is free of charge and does not require an OHIP card, TPH said. People are advised to ask about vaccine availability when accessing sexual health care.

Full vaccine eligibility requirements can be found on the City of Toronto website.

Mpox symptoms can start five to 21 days after exposure, and include fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes, the news release said.

"These symptoms are followed by a rash or blisters and lesions on the skin that can be painful including around the genitals," TPH said.