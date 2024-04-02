Toronto spring storm to bring strong winds, rain, possible snow

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto on Tuesday, warning of strong winds and rain beginning Tuesday evening. (David Donnelly/CBC - image credit)

A spring storm could bring rain and strong winds to Toronto starting Tuesday night, Environment Canada says.

The federal weather agency has issued a special weather statement, saying a Colarado low is expected to bring 25 to 50 millimetres of rain, beginning Tuesday evening and continuing Wednesday.

"Rain should transition to snow late Wednesday as temperatures cool, although significant amounts are not expected," the agency said. Wet snow is expected to continue into Thursday, they said.

Strong easterly winds up to 80 km/h are also expected Tuesday evening. Winds may be stronger in some areas, the agency warned.

The winds will ease on Wednesday, Environment Canada said.