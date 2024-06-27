A Tory Candidate Has Been Accused Of Betting £8,000 That He Will Lose His Seat

Philip Davies is married to government minister Esther McVey. David Mirzoeff - PA Images via Getty Images

A Tory candidate has been accused of betting £8,000 that he will lose his seat in next week’s general election.

Philip Davies refused to deny placing the big-money wager when approached by The Sun.

But he did admit backing himself to lose when he first ran in Shipley in 2005 - but lost his money after he unexpectedly won.

Davies, who is married to government minister Esther McVey, said: “What’s it got to do with you whether I did or didn’t?

“I hope to win. I’m busting a gut to win. I expect to lose. In the 2005 election, I busted a gut to win. I expected to lose.

“I had a bet on myself to lose in the 2005 election, and my bet went down the pan.”

He added: “If anyone’s alleging I’ve done anything illegal, they’re very welcome to allege it, but I’m afraid I haven’t.

“It’s a shame you don’t have anything better to be worried about, isn’t it? About like, what tax increases we would all get after the election.”

Davies was re-elected Shipley MP at the 2019 election with a majority of 6,242, but Labour are favourites to win back the seat on July 4.

On Tuesday, Labour withdrew support from a candidate who get on himself to lose.

Kevin Craig, who is standing for the party in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, said: “A few weeks ago, when I thought I would never win this seat, I put a bet on the Tories to win here with the intention of giving any winnings to local charities.

“While I did not place this bet with any prior knowledge of the outcome, this was a huge mistake, for which I apologise unreservedly.”

The Tories have also dumped two candidates who bet on the date of the election shortly before it was called.

The party’s director of campaigns and chief data officer have also taken leaves of absence over the same matter, while one of Rishi Sunak’s close protection officers has been arrested.