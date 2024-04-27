Tory MP and ex-health minister defects to Labour

Former health minister says he envisages a role advising Labour on mental health while focusing more on his job as an NHS doctor - Guy Bell / Alamy Stock Photo

A Conservative MP and former minister has defected to Labour in a blow to Rishi Sunak just days before the local elections.

Dr Dan Poulter, the MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, announced his decision to cross the floor after accusing the Tories of becoming a “nationalist party of the Right”.

The former health minister is not seeking re-election at the general election but has said he envisages a role advising Labour on mental health while focusing more on his job as an NHS doctor.

Writing for The Observer, Dr Poulter said that the decision had been prompted by the “life-changing experience” of working as a part-time mental health doctor during the junior doctors’ strikes.

“Working on the frontline of a health service under great strain left me at times, as an MP, struggling to look my NHS colleagues, my patients and my constituents in the eye,” he said.

“The mental toll of a service stretched close to breaking point is not confined to patients and their families. It also weighs heavily on my NHS colleagues who are unable to deliver the right care in a system that simply no longer works for our patients.

“It is this which has led me today to have resigned from the Conservative party to focus on my work as a doctor and to support Keir Starmer, Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, and the Labour party both before and after the general election on NHS policy.”

First Tory defection to Labour since 2022

With the NHS “desperately struggling to deliver the care our patients deserve”, Dr Poulter said he had “come to the conclusion” that “the only cure is a Labour government”.

Dr Poulter criticised the Government for its “failure” to implement “vital reforms to mental health law” and said he was “dismayed by the failure to address racial disparities in the use of mental health laws and to reform aspects of mental health law relating to the care of people with learning disability and autism”.

The defection is the first the Tories have suffered to Labour since Christian Wakeford crossed the floor in 2022.

First elected in 2010 and serving as a health minister under David Cameron from 2012 to 2015, Dr Poulter said he had witnessed a “rightward drift” in Conservative, describing Liz Truss’s brief time in Number 10 as a “shattering moment”.

He said: “It feels to me that the Tory party has gone from being a pragmatic, centrist, centre-right party which focused on and understood the importance of public service and the state to deliver certain things …and had a compassionate outlook on key issues. It has gone from that and feels like it has become a nationalist party of the Right, much more of what we see in Europe.”