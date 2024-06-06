Tory Party manifesto 2024: Rishi Sunak’s expected policies for the general election

The Conservatives have unveiled plans to impose an annual cap on immigration visas to reduce the number of foreign workers and dependants entering the UK.

The Prime Minister revealed the latest pledge to the Tory manifesto in a move to woo core voters frustrated by the surge in net migration to a record high of 764,000.

The policy will compete with measures announced by fellow parties in recent days, with Reform UK having committed to a migrant tax on companies depending on foreign workers and a Labour pledge to reduce net migration over the next Parliament.

Rishi Sunak’s announcement comes after the Tories vowed to “outlaw” university courses labelled “Mickey Mouse” degrees and bring back national service for 18-year-olds in a slew of Tory policies aimed at young people.

On May 25, the Prime Minister took the first steps on his uphill battle to win back the electorate by July 4 when he pledged the return of national service, saying it would create a “renewed sense of pride in our country”.

The mandatory scheme would force schools leavers to enrol on a 12-month military placements or spend one weekend each month volunteering in their community.

Further commitments the Conservatives have made include seeking to reassure older voters that the state pension will never be taxed and hiking the military budget to 2.5 per cent of GDP by the end of the decade - a commitment Labour has failed to match.

In a major political gamble, Mr Sunak announced a snap summer election on July 4 despite Conservatives trailing Labour by 20 points in the polls.

He now faces the task of preventing his party from suffering a wipe-out at the hands of Sir Keir Starmer.

Below, The Telegraph keeps track of the polices the Prime Minister has announced for his 2024 campaign, and others he might be likely to include in his manifesto.

NHS and social care

Within weeks of taking office, Mr Sunak set out five pledges by which voters should judge his premiership, one of which was to slash NHS waiting lists.

It is highly likely he will head into the next election on a promise to reduce those times further, particularly as his efforts so far have been hampered by strikes.

He is also poised to continue the Tory policy, first brought in by David Cameron, of protecting the health service from any public funding cuts.

Mr Sunak has repeatedly talked up how as both chancellor and now Prime Minister, he has signed off on big cheques to pour billions more into the NHS budget.

The manifesto is set to include a major hiring spree, with Mr Sunak having promised to recruit 300,000 doctors and 170,000 nurses by 2036-37.

On social care, the Tories will have to decide whether to recommit to introducing an £86,000 cap on the amount people will have to pay for care across their lifetimes.

The limit was originally to come into force this October but its implementation has now been pushed back by Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, until after the election.

Boris Johnson had planned to pay for the policy by hiking National Insurance, but the tax rise was scrapped by Liz Truss, and Mr Sunak chose not to resurrect it.

The Conservatives have promised that tens of millions of extra GP appointments and local tests will be paid for by reducing the number of NHS managers.

In an election campaign pledge, Mr Sunak said he plans to expand the services offered by high street pharmacists in order to free up doctors’ time.

Women’s services, such as contraceptive advice and menopause support, will increasingly be available at pharmacies under the scheme, along with help for conditions such as acne and chest infections. The plan would free up 10 million additional GP appointments, the Prime Minister said.

As part of efforts to improve access to healthcare, the Tories have also pledged to build 100 GP surgeries and modernise 150 more, particularly in areas of new housing growth.

Fifty community diagnostic centres would also be built, they said, offering an extra 2.5 million checks a year.

The plan would cost an additional £1.2 billion a year by 2029-30 and would be paid for by cutting the number of NHS managers to pre-pandemic levels.

The 5,500 fewer managers would save £550 million each year, the Conservatives said.

Meanwhile, £640 million would be saved by controlling the spend on management consultancy within government.

Mr Sunak is also set to change the law to protect women’s spaces to ensure that trans women – those who were born male – can be legally barred from places such as women’s prisons, sessions for domestic abuse victims and female sport.

The Prime Minister wants to rewrite the Equality Act to make clear sex refers to “biological sex” to mark a clear dividing line with Labour, which the Tories claim is weak on the gender issue.

Tax and spending

The Prime Minister and the Chancellor have repeatedly expressed their desire to reduce taxes on working families as soon as public finances allow.

Mr Johnson went into the 2019 election promising a “low-tax economy” but ended up overseeing the biggest tax-raising parliament on record.

The Tories had pledged in their last manifesto not to raise income tax, VAT or National Insurance, an offer that propelled the party to a landslide victory.

Mr Sunak has focused most heavily on the latter, cutting National Insurance by 4p at the last two Budgets and setting out a plan to eventually abolish it entirely.

Further cuts to the levy, which the Prime Minister has branded a double tax on work, are therefore highly likely to feature in his election manifesto.

Doing so would draw a clear dividing line with Labour, with the Conservatives planning to accuse their rivals of having a secret agenda to hike taxes.

Elsewhere Tory MPs have been urging Mr Sunak to focus on easing the burden even further by either cutting income tax or raising the thresholds at which it kicks in.

The “quadruple lock” plan for pensions is designed to give retirees “peace of mind and security” by automatically raising the threshold at which they start paying income tax each year so that it stays ahead of the state pension.

Labour failed to match the pledge, with the Tories warning that Sir Keir Starmer was lining up a huge tax raid on the elderly.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, on June 6 unveiled a new pledge not to increase stamp duty, capital gains tax or the number of council tax bands, which the Tories dubbed a “family home guarantee”.

It came after Mr Sunak repeatedly accused Sir Keir of planning to raise taxes by £2,000 for every household in the first head-to-head television debate between the two men.

Urging Labour to match his commitment, which it has yet to do so, Mr Hunt said: “I am throwing down the gauntlet to Rachel Reeves [the Labour shadow chancellor] and Sir Keir Starmer to join us in this pledge. This isn’t party political point scoring. I actually want to see the Labour Party say they will put families first and higher taxes second.”

A striking pledge, and one that Sir Keir would likely refuse to match, would be to announce plans to slash or even abolish inheritance tax, which the Chancellor has described as “profoundly anti-Conservative”.

Elsewhere, the Prime Minister could also cut taxes for companies, with Conservative backbenchers urging him to reform business rates.

Economy

Three of the five missions outlined by Mr Sunak centred on the economy – reducing inflation, boosting growth and bringing down the national debt.

Those promises have become central to his premiership, and are highly likely to feature heavily in the Conservative manifesto.

Four years ago the Tories promised to ensure debt was lower at the end of this parliament and to keep national interest payments below 6 per cent of GDP.

They vowed to achieve this by not borrowing to fund day-to-day spending and keeping net public sector investment at below 3 per cent of national wealth.

Mr Sunak is under pressure from a group of Tory backbenchers who have pledged not to vote for any budget which increases the overall tax burden.

As a result, he is set to be heavily reliant on spending constraints to balance the books. Cuts to welfare and foreign aid would be Right-wing crowd-pleasers.

After a scarring two-year battle with inflation, the Prime Minister could also pitch any belt-tightening as a way of helping to keep prices low.

On growth, he may come under pressure to match Labour’s commitment that it will make sure Britain becomes the fastest-growing economy in the G7.

Environment

The Conservatives have been targeted heavily in rural seats by both Labour and the Liberal Democrats over their record on tackling river pollution.

Sir Keir has looked to set the agenda with a series of eye-catching announcements, such as denying bonuses for failing water company bosses.

It is likely that as a result, Mr Sunak will look to make tough pledges of his own on cleaning up Britain’s waterways in an attempt to win back country voters.

The Prime Minister could revive plans, announced in the 2022 Autumn Statement, to raise the maximum fine for polluting water firms from £250,000 to £250 million.

At the same time, outgoing Michael Gove has pressed for a commitment to scrap EU-era rules that are blocking 100,000 new homes. The outgoing Housing Secretary wanted to include a pledge to get rid of nutrient neutrality laws after his attempts to axe them last year were thwarted by Labour.

Steve Barclay, the Environment Secretary, meanwhile, wants to bolster the public’s access to nature including national parks. He could look at introducing a right to roam, which would allow people to walk on privately owned mountains, moors, heaths and downs.

Energy and ‘Net Zero’

Mr Sunak set out plans for a “more pragmatic, proportionate, and realistic approach” to net zero targets during a major speech in September 2023.

But he has since suffered a number of rebellions at the hands of Tory MPs who say he has not gone far enough to reduce the costs for working families.

To kick off their general election campaign, the Conservatives pledged to retain the energy price cap in every year of the next parliament.

The party also vowed to make price comparison websites easier to use and consider telling the regulator Ofgem to publish league tables showing how long energy firms take to respond to customer complaints.

It is highly unlikely the Prime Minister will abandon the overall target to make Britain carbon neutral by 2050, but he could offer more easements. Rural backbenchers are unhappy about the proliferation of solar panels, and Mr Sunak has previously talked about restricting their use on farmland.

Mr Sunak may also look to pursue more pro-motorist policies after a backlash against Sadiq Khan’s Ulez lost Labour the Uxbridge by-election.

He may promise tough measures to stop the roll out of low emission zones, low traffic neighbourhoods and 20mph limits across the country.

On energy, he could placate many of his backbenchers by setting out more ambitious plans to expand Britain’s supply of nuclear power.

The Prime Minister has also ended the ban on new onshore wind farms, but could go further in the manifesto by removing more hurdles to their construction.

Education and childcare

Mr Sunak made education reform the centrepiece of his Tory conference speech last year, promising to scrap A-levels and replace them with new exams.

In his final address to the party faithful before the general election, he unveiled a long-term plan to create a “knowledge-rich” Advanced British Standard.

The new qualification, which would bring together academic A-levels and technical T-levels, is likely to feature prominently in the manifesto.

It will provide the central plank of the Prime Minister’s commitment to ensure that all students study some form of English and maths up to the age of 18.

Under the plan, sixth-formers will spend almost 200 hours more in the classroom, with Mr Sunak acknowledging it will require a teacher recruitment drive.

He has described education as a “silver bullet” and is likely to go into the election promising to put more resources into schools and teaching.

Mr Sunak has also made expanding free childcare one of his big offers to voters, with a commitment to increase availability set to be in his manifesto.

He has outlined plans to double the number of hours parents can claim for children aged nine months and older to 30 hours per week.

The Tories are also set to heavily target Labour on the issue of sex education and the teaching of “contested” gender ideology in schools.

Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, has been consulting on plans to stop the teaching of sex education to under 9s and to ban teaching of gender ideology entirely, with the proposals likely to be made in the manifesto.

Mr Sunak has also talked up the role of Artificial Intelligence in education, saying it will “do for the 21st century what the steam engine and electricity did for the 19th”.



In his Policy Exchange speech in May, he said: “Just imagine. Every child in school with their own personalised tutor, and every teacher free to spend more time personally developing each student.”

Defence

In his first major policy announcement, Mr Sunak vowed to bring back National Service for school leavers, who would have to enrol on a 12-month military placement or spend one weekend each month volunteering.

The Conservatives hope the policy will set them apart from Labour as they seek to present themselves as the only party that can be trusted with the UK’s security and defence with multiple threats facing Britain and the world.

The military placements, which would be open to 30,000 youngsters, would involve residential stays at army barracks or other military facilities around the country.

Mr Sunak previously warned in a speech in May that a Labour victory represented a threat to UK security.

The Prime Minister announced in April that he will hike the military budget to 2.5 per cent of GDP by the end of the decade - a commitment Labour has failed to match.

He also committed to at last £3 billion in support every year for Ukraine until 2030, with both pledges set to be reinforced in the election manifesto.

In a major speech at the Policy Exchange think tank on May 13, Mr Sunak argued that Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, would be emboldened by Labour not matching his promise to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent by 2030.

It comes with concerns having been raised about the size of the Army, Navy and Air Force and their struggle to attract enough new recruits.

The Prime Minister could look to address that either by setting himself a target to grow personnel numbers or by increasing salaries.

Pensions and welfare

Mr Sunak declared on May 27 that the state pension will never be taxed under the Conservatives as he unveiled a so-called quadruple lock.

The Prime Minister said the Tories will give retirees “peace of mind and security” by automatically raising the threshold at which they start paying income tax each year so that it stays ahead of the state pension.



According to Downing Street, the Tory policy million pensioners would save £100 in tax from next year and almost £300 a year by the end of the decade.



“Thanks to the Conservatives’ triple lock, pensions have risen by £900 this year and now we will cut their taxes by around £100 next year,” Mr Sunak said.



“This bold action demonstrates we are on the side of pensioners. The alternative is Labour dragging everyone in receipt of the full state pension into income tax for the first time in history.”

Polls show that over 70s are now the only age group with which the Tories lead, whilst Labour is also poised to commit to the Triple Lock in its own manifesto. Labour has so far failed to match the “quadruple lock” pledge.

The Prime Minister is also likely to promise to keep other pensioner perks such as winter fuel payments, free TV licences and bus passes.

But he is set to take a completely different approach when it comes to benefits, with a crackdown on Britain’s ballooning welfare bill on the cards.

There has been speculation that Mr Sunak will revive the “Get Britain Working” campaign which propelled Mr Cameron to election victory in 2015.

Possible measures could include a further tightening of the benefits cap and hardening up sanctions for those able to seek work but choose not to.

Policing and crime

The election campaign is likely to see Mr Sunak and Sir Keir battle it out for who can sound the toughest when it comes to cracking down on crime.

Labour has banged the drum on lower-level offences like burglary and antisocial behaviour, painting a picture of a lawless Britain where neighbourhoods live in fear.

The Prime Minister will come under pressure to match that rhetoric with harsher sentences for petty criminals and more community payback schemes.

But he may have an ace up his own sleeve by unveiling a crackdown on knife crime, which would allow the Tories to target Mr Khan’s record in London.

Chris Philp, the Policing Minister, has told the Met and other forces to increase their use of stop and search and such a policy could make the manifesto.

Mr Johnson went into the 2019 election promising to recruit 20,000 more police officers and, given low charging rates, a similar pledge could feature this time too.

Ministers have also previously outlined plans to create 20,000 extra prison places, which could be revived and included in the manifesto.

Migration

Mr Sunak will be under huge pressure from his own MPs to go into the next election on a cast-iron promise to dramatically cut net migration.

The Prime Minister has vowed to introduce an annual cap on immigration visas to reduce the number of foreign workers and dependants coming to the UK.

Ministers are refusing to put a figure on a target reduction in migration but would commission the Government’s migration advisers to set a cap that would ensure it was brought down to “sustainable” levels.

If successful on July 4, the Conservatives would give Parliament an annual vote on the visa cap figure, a move Mr Sunak hopes will woo core voters frustrated by the surge in net migration to a record high of 764,000.

Mr Sunak has also promised to tighten rules on dependants, which he says will bring that number down by 300,000, and he could flesh that out in the manifesto.

On stopping the small boats, it is highly likely that he will include a commitment to build on the Rwanda plan to draw a clear dividing line with Labour.

Some Tory MPs want him to go further by pledging a referendum on leaving the European Convention on Human Rights, but that is thought unlikely to happen.

Levelling-up

Mr Sunak has pledged to give 30 towns across the UK £20m each in an expansion of the party’s levelling-up policy.

Mr Sunak claimed the methodology used to select the towns - including Tamworth, Bognor Regis, Flint, Perth and Newry - had been used “multiple times before” based on “levelling-up needs, looking at economic opportunity, skills, health and life expectancy”

He claimed towns were “neglected” under a previous Labour government and added: “I’m not going to make any apology for supporting towns.”

“Crucially, it will be local people in all those areas that are in charge of how to spend that money, to make sure it’s spent and invested on their priorities - an example of us levelling up everywhere, backing local people and their priorities, and giving them the long-term funding and assurance to do so,” he said.

When will the Tory manifesto be released officially?

Even before Mr Sunak set July 4 as the date for this year’s general election, the Conservatives had begun making pledges and pre-election manoeuvres.

While they have continued laying out policy commitments along the Tory campaign trail, no written manifesto has been released, nor do we know when it is expected.