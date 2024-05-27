TOWIE's Ella Rae Wise confirms split from co-star Dan Edgar

The Only Way is Essex star Ella Rae Wise has confirmed her split from Dan Edgar, taking a swipe at several co-stars in the process.

Ella, who debuted on TOWIE in 2019, began dating Dan during filming for the 33rd series of the reality show, but their short-lived romance was cut short after Dan reportedly got back with ex-girlfriend Hannah Rally.

Ella subsequently confirmed the split during a Q+A on Instagram Stories after one follower asked if she was single, with the star replying (via Daily Mail): “Yes and happily single. Focusing on myself and my brand.”

Ella also spoke about some of her co-stars, with one follower asking: “Thoughts on some of the other TOWIE girls’ comments on you?”, to which she bluntly replied: “All I will say is they think they're bloody perfect. The sun doesn't shine out of their arses, trust me.”

While it remains to be seen how the former couple will be depicted in the upcoming series of TOWIE, one star who won’t be seen is Chloe Brockett following her decision to leave the show earlier this year.

“Now I've left TOWIE, I'm really happy,” she said. “I got to the point that I had been on the show for five years, and I didn't feel like I could progress anymore. I have things going on where I can progress, so I wanted to put all my focus there.

“I am really aware that those five years have gone by really fast, and if I blink again, I'll be on the show for 10 years, and I just don't think I can do that. It has happened for some people, but it definitely wasn't going to happen for me.”

The current series of TOWIE, its 32nd in total, is scheduled to conclude next week, with the 11th episode set to air on June 2.

The Only Way Is Essex airs on ITVBe and streams on ITVX.

