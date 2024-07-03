Town of Peace River, CUPE staff ratify 4-year agreement

Local Journalism Initiative
·2 min read

The Town of Peace River and Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 898 have ratified a new four-year collective agreement to help support the Town’s workforce.

The agreement, effective Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2026, will help to enhance public services, and help to enable predictable salary and benefit costs for multi-year budgeting purposes.

“A significant number of Town employees belong to CUPE and as with all employees work under contracts negotiated with their employer,” says Mayor Elaine Manzer.

“CUPE Local 898 employees generally work in departments outside the town office employees, so those include public works, recreation and water/wastewater departments.”

Manzer says she isn’t positive when employees first joined CUPE but indicated it has been more than a dozen years.

“As a culmination of the negotiations between the Town and union bargaining team and in the spirit of having a better working environment for all workers, there was a pay increase included with other clauses effecting the work,” says Manzer.

“Both the employer and the CUPE employees bring items to the negotiations and sometimes the resolution of these items takes time. Council is very pleased that the collective agreement was ratified for a new four-year term and provides a fair agreement for our employees and ratepayers.”

Manzer says representing skilled utilities, public works, and recreation staff, the four-year contract includes wage increases of 2.4 per cent in 2023, two per cent in 2024, 1.75 per cent in 2025, and 2.6 per cent in 2026.

The purpose of the agreement is to reflect an effort to enhance working conditions and recognizes the dedication of Town employees.

Emily Plihal Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - South Peace News - southpeacenews.com

Emily Plihal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, South Peace News

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 4 Ways for Boomers to Make Extra Money Without Finding a New Full-Time Job

    About 60% of baby boomers are now retired, according to the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies -- and many of these boomers are struggling financially. Data from the ALI Retirement Income...

  • 5 Types of Jobs That Will Have Massive Openings Once Boomers Retire

    New high school graduates may be contemplating their post-college career path. The labor market may change significantly by the end of this decade. In 2020, 29 million baby boomers retired, according...

  • 26 Extremelyyyyyy Useful Industry Hacks That Companies Don't Want Customers To Know

    "I've flown round trip to Chicago for $30, Houston for $45, Miami for $50, etc."

  • Ask an Advisor: We're 56 With $1.2 Million in Cash and Investments. Can We Afford to Use $60k-$80k Per Year for Retirement?

    My wife and I are both 56. We have around $1.2 million saved – approximately $450,000 in company 401(k)s, $650,000 in a managed account, and approximately $70,000 in personal stocks. We also have approximately $22,000 in savings. Our home is worth $700,000 or more and we owe $197,000 with a 3.875% interest rate. Our advisor […] The post Ask an Advisor: We’re 56 With $1.2 Million in Investments and Savings. Can We Afford to Withdraw $60k-$80k Per Year in Retirement? appeared first on SmartReads b

  • Stripper sues Florida over new age restrictions for workers at adult entertainment businesses

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A 19-year-old and the club where she worked as a stripper have sued Florida’s attorney general and two local prosecutors to stop enforcement of a new state law prohibiting adult entertainment businesses from employing people who are under 21, claiming it violates their constitutional rights.

  • Chinese firms eye Morocco as way to cash in on US electric vehicle subsidies

    TANGIERS, Morocco (AP) — After the United States passed new subsidies designed to boost domestic electric vehicle production and cut into Beijing’s supply chain dominance, Chinese manufacturers began investing in an unlikely place: Morocco.

  • OMERS selling LifeLabs to Quest Diagnostics in deal valued at $1.35B

    TORONTO — Ontario pension fund manager OMERS has signed a deal to sell medical lab company LifeLabs to U.S.-based firm Quest Diagnostics in a deal valued at $1.35 billion including debt. Quest Diagnostics chairman and CEO Jim Davis says the deal is based on the belief that the company can help LifeLabs accelerate growth and improve health care. OMERS purchased LifeLabs in 2007 and helped grow the business. Under the deal, the companies said LifeLabs will retain its brand, Canadian headquarters a

  • China EV makers brace for tariffs as Beijing, EU engage in talks

    With the clock ticking for the European Commission to impose provisional tariffs on electric vehicles made in China, automakers are bracing for billions of dollars in new costs that analysts expect will slow their European expansion. "The Chinese EV brands' march into Europe will continue on," said Lei Xing, founder of consultancy AutoXing. China and the European Commission have been in negotiations since last week over the curbs that Beijing and some European automakers want scrapped.

  • German car industry urges EU to drop tariffs on China-made cars

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's VDA auto association has urged the European Commission to drop its planned tariffs on China-made electric vehicles in a last-ditch effort to influence negotiations ahead of the tariffs which take effect on Thursday. The association said in a statement on Wednesday the tariffs would hurt European and U.S. carmakers exporting from China and risked retaliation by China with counter-tariffs, which would hit the German industry hard given its high volume of exports to China.

  • Chinese Imports Are Rising Again. Here’s What It Means for U.S. Jobs

    Cheap Chinese goods helped keep inflation low in the early 2000s, but at the cost of U.S. manufacturing. As those imports surge again, here’s what’s changed and what it means for American jobs.

  • India’s human rights watchdog targets Foxconn over claims the Apple supplier refused to hire married women

    An investigative report last week claimed Foxconn hiring agents excluded married woman from assembly-line jobs, citing family duties and absenteeism.

  • Walmart has held talks to sell its shuttered medical clinics, Fortune reports

    In April, Walmart decided to close all 51 of its health clinics and shut its virtual healthcare operations, saying it could not see them as a sustainable business model to continue. The report added that some of the talks have involved health insurance companies, including Fortune 50 firm Humana. Although it is unclear whether any of the talks are ongoing, Walmart has made it clear through the process that it is attempting to recoup some of its massive investment in the clinics through a sale or other takeover arrangement, the report added.

  • Chinese generative AI patents top US 6-to-1 in last decade, UN data finds

    China has surpassed the US in generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) patents, with six times as many filings in the decade from 2014 through 2023, according to a report published on Wednesday by a United Nations agency. China's 38,210 patent filings in the category make up about 70 per cent of the 54,000 filed in the past 10 years, according to data published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The US ranked second with 6,276 patent filings. They are followed by South Kor

  • Contractor Aecon settles dispute with Coastal GasLink over pipeline construction

    Shares of Aecon Group Inc. were down more than 15 per cent as of mid-afternoon Tuesday in the wake of news that the infrastructure company has reached a settlement in its ongoing dispute with Coastal GasLink.

  • I’m a Financial Planning Expert: You’re Right About Your Retirement Savings If …

    Finding the magic number for your retirement savings is no easy feat. According to a recent survey of over 1,000 Americans conducted by GOBankingRates, more than a third (35.48%) of the respondents...

  • Turkmenistan and Iran sign deal to supply gas to Iraq. Iran will build pipeline to aid delivery

    ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Turkmenistan and Iran on Wednesday signed a contract for the delivery of 10 billion cubic meters a year of Turkmen gas that Iran will then ship on to Iraq.

  • China’s Plastics Boom Is Set to Create Another Trade Headache

    (Bloomberg) -- A surge of Chinese plastic supply is threatening to overflow in the face of weak domestic demand, morphing into a fresh trade challenge for the rest of the world.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Mid-July Vote to Formally Tap Biden as NomineeTrump Immunity Ruling Means Any Trial Before Election UnlikelyBeryl Becomes Earliest Ever Category 5 Hurricane in Atlantic‘Upflation’ Is the Latest Retail Trend Driving Up Prices for US ConsumersTrump Seeks to Toss NY Felony Conviction A

  • Tesla holds on to crown as world's top pure EV maker but BYD draws closer in title race

    Tesla retained its title as the world's largest pure electric vehicle (EV) maker after beating sales forecasts for the April to June period but its lead over its competitors is narrowing as Chinese manufacturers launch an array of models at cheaper prices. The Austin, Texas-based company delivered 443,956 vehicles to customers during the quarter, beating a median forecast of 439,302 units in a Bloomberg survey of analysts, edging out BYD, backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which chur

  • 11 Best Skills To Learn To Make Money Online

    You can do pretty much anything online, including making money, whether as a side hustle or a full-time job. But how does one begin when looking to make money online? The same place they'd...

  • Group Expects Huge Jump in Global Revenue for Hydrogen-Capable Gas Turbines

    A new report from Guidehouse Insights, the Colorado-based dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, estimates global revenue for hydrogen-capable gas turbines (HGTs) will grow to more than $7 billion by […]