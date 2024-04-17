Toyota Prius Recalled Because Rear Doors Could Open While Driving

Mack Hogan

Toyota issued a recall on Wednesday for a peculiar issue relating to the rear doors on 2024 and 2024 Priuses.

The automaker said it's addressing an issue that can allow water to enter and short-circuit the electronic rear door latches. Once penetrated by water, the short-circuited door latches could open while driving, Toyota says.

The number of affected models totals 211,000 units, with the recall affecting Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. Both 2023-2024 Prius and Prius Prime models are included in the recall, with around 55,000 of the affected units sold in the U.S. To remedy the issue, Toyota will replace both right and left rear door opener switches with improved ones for free.

In the meantime, Toyota says owners should enable the automatic locking feature when shifting into gear. If the door is properly locked, Toyota says that even a short-circuited door latch shouldn't unlatch. Even so, rear passenger doors swinging open while driving or, even worse, during a crash is cause for concern, especially with the higher likelihood of children and pets sitting in the rear. Prius owners can find more information about the recall on Toyota's recall website or through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



You Might Also Like