Traffic alert: A Miami-Dade rollover crash has backed up traffic on 3 major roads

A Thursday morning rollover crash on the Don Shula Expressway/State Road 874 backed up northbound traffic not only on that highway, but two other major South Miami-Dade routes to Miami proper.

After the 7:18 a.m. crash near the Southwest 88th Street/Kendall Drive exit, three left lanes were blocked. Traffic quickly backed up to Florida’s Turnpike. That car conga line stretched all the way back to U.S. 1 out of Homestead and Florida City. Another lane got blocked around 8 a.m. as attempts to remove the flipped car continued.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.