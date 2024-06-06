Traffic delays after railway bridge strike

A man has been taken to hospital after a lorry struck a railway bridge and overturned.

Police were called to reports of a collision in High Road, Vange, in Basildon, at about 08:20 BST on Thursday.

An ambulance and an ambulance officer vehicle also attended, Essex Police confirmed.

Drivers have been warned of heavy traffic and delays in the area and are being urged to seek alternative routes.

Follow Essex news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Internet Links