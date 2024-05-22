Train founding member Charlie Colin, 58, dies after falling in shower

Charlie Colin, one of the founding members of the band Train, has died after falling in the shower. He was 58.

It’s unclear when the Grammy winning bassist died, though the accident happened while he was house-sitting in Brussels, his mother told TMZ. He was discovered by his friends upon their return last week.

He relocated to the Belgian capital to teach music at a conservatory, his mother told the outlet. At the time of his death, she noted that Colin was also working on music for a film.

Due to his battle with substance abuse, Colin was forced to leave Train — known for hits like “Drops of Jupiter” — in 2003, a decade after forming the band in San Francisco with frontman and sole original member Pat Monahan, Rob Hotchkiss, Jimmy Stafford and Scott Underwood.