The Traitors winner Harry Clark opens up on mental health, saying he has been "in the darkest place"

Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide.

The Traitors winner Harry Clark has revealed details of his past mental health battles and his drive to help others.

In an interview with The Mirror, ex-Lance Corporal Harry discussed how his mental health struggles led to suicidal thoughts, as he hit "rock bottom" two years ago.

BBC

Related: Claudia Winkleman told BBC bosses to scrap The Traitors season 3

"At around 21, I went through a bad time. I was in the darkest place you could possibly be. I had feelings of wanting to end it all. I was quite an angry kid. But the Army moulded my characteristics and made me the man I am today.

"I began facing my emotions and learned to give myself time to be angry and sad. I started to set myself time limits to process my feelings. Afterwards, I'd tell myself I couldn't waste any more time being angry or upset."

Harry shared how he began to "value life", after realising the importance of time and not wanting to waste it. He became a listening ear for others in the Army, claiming: "All I want to do is help. It's a lonely world and it's easy to be blinded by mental health."

Paul Chappells - BBC

Related: The Traitors UK star announces pregnancy after IVF journey

After winning series 2 of The Traitors, Harry is keen to help even more people. Teaming up with the Environment Agency on its Spring Fishing Licence campaign, he wants to promote angling's benefits, as it's something he's enjoyed since childhood.

"I enjoy the relaxation and being able to escape reality. It's an amazing time to talk," explained Harry. He revealed that he and his best friend have had many deep chats, dealing with their emotions whilst fishing.

It's not just the mental health benefits that Harry is advocating for, either. "Talking has made me believe in manifestation," he added.

"Before The Traitors, I'd tell [my best friend] I was going to make it out of Slough and make my family money. I didn't know how – but now I have."



We encourage anyone who identifies with the topics raised in this article to reach out. Information about how to access support is available via the NHS, and organisations who can offer help include Samaritans on 116 123 or Mind on 0300 123 3393.

Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

You Might Also Like